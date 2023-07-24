Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd airport commission to meet

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will meet Aug. 3.

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport
Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in the conference room at the airport.

Anyone who needs special accommodations should call 218-825-2166.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Man comes out of river with paddleboard
Local
Everyone has a chance to race up the Mississippi July 29
12h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Aitkin County Sheriff Sign
Local
3 arrested in Garrison after child overdoses after fentanyl exposure
13h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Amputee talks about dependence on public bus service.
Exclusive
Local
Public transit fares rise, some will no longer get service
14h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2835215+0921_baxter-city-hall-sign.jpg
Local
Medical cannabis dispensary to locate in Baxter
22h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Man comes out of river with paddleboard
Local
Everyone has a chance to race up the Mississippi July 29
12h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People line Highway 371 in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin
Local
People line Hwy 371 in Baxter to honor fallen Officer Jake Wallin
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal