6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd Airport to host grand opening for new building

The event and ribbon cutting ceremony are set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11.

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport building exterior.
Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport will host a grand opening ceremony for the new aircraft rescue and fire fighting and snow removal equipment building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11.

Mead & Hunt will provide lunch, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Local
Mourners turn out for Fargo Police Officer Wallin's funeral in Pequot Lakes
29m ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of July 24-28
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Family Fun Day.JPG
Local
Relationship Safety Alliance to host Family Fun Day
10h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A map of Highway 210 through Baxter.
Local
Lane restrictions change July 24 on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4404611+traffic-cones-1024.jpg
Local
4.5 miles of Baxter streets to be microsurfaced starting July 25
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report