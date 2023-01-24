Brainerd alumna earns statewide award

BRAINERD — Brainerd High School alumna Sherece Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota award winner.

The honorees will be recognized at a celebration, Wednesday, Feb. 1. Lamke will receive the Kwame McDonald Media Award at the 37th annual celebration event.

Kwame McDonald was a civil rights activist and pioneer in covering women’s sports. This award is presented to members of the media or Minnesota media outlets that have consistently provided coverage that both promotes and supports girls' and women’s sports.

Lamke started her career in television in 1982 with Twin Cities PBS, where she worked her way from the master control operator to director of operations and managing director of production services. While there, she helped launch the Minnesota Channel, where she worked with the University of Minnesota’s Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sport. She worked with the Tucker Center to use their data in the creation of three documentaries that have all been nominated for regional Emmys, and her documentary “Media Coverage and Female Athletes” won the Sports Documentary Emmy in 2015.

In 2021, Lamke accepted a position as the president and general manager at Pioneer PBS in Granite Falls. PBS President Paula Kerger once said Pioneer “punches above their weight” in production, and Lamke is thrilled to continue that tradition, a news release stated. Throughout her career, Lamke has used her skills as a leader and storyteller to share the stories of women and girls in sports, and her dedication has helped raise awareness for equity in women’s sports as well as the stories and accomplishments of female athletes in Minnesota and beyond.

Since 1995, more than 600 Minnesota individuals, teams and organizations have been recognized for their contributions, inspiration and advocacy for equity in girls' and women's sports. Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota honorees are nominated each year by individuals and organizations across various sports platforms from around the state.