STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd alumna earns statewide award

Sherece Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota award winner.

Sherece Lamke
Sherece Lamke
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Brainerd High School alumna Sherece Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota award winner.

The honorees will be recognized at a celebration, Wednesday, Feb. 1. Lamke will receive the Kwame McDonald Media Award at the 37th annual celebration event.

Kwame McDonald was a civil rights activist and pioneer in covering women’s sports. This award is presented to members of the media or Minnesota media outlets that have consistently provided coverage that both promotes and supports girls' and women’s sports.

Lamke started her career in television in 1982 with Twin Cities PBS, where she worked her way from the master control operator to director of operations and managing director of production services. While there, she helped launch the Minnesota Channel, where she worked with the University of Minnesota’s Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sport. She worked with the Tucker Center to use their data in the creation of three documentaries that have all been nominated for regional Emmys, and her documentary “Media Coverage and Female Athletes” won the Sports Documentary Emmy in 2015.

In 2021, Lamke accepted a position as the president and general manager at Pioneer PBS in Granite Falls. PBS President Paula Kerger once said Pioneer “punches above their weight” in production, and Lamke is thrilled to continue that tradition, a news release stated. Throughout her career, Lamke has used her skills as a leader and storyteller to share the stories of women and girls in sports, and her dedication has helped raise awareness for equity in women’s sports as well as the stories and accomplishments of female athletes in Minnesota and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1995, more than 600 Minnesota individuals, teams and organizations have been recognized for their contributions, inspiration and advocacy for equity in girls' and women's sports. Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota honorees are nominated each year by individuals and organizations across various sports platforms from around the state.

Related Topics: BRAINERDBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Friends and dogs at Buster Dog Park in Brainerd.
Local
Canines and conversation
Dog lovers gather at Buster Dog Park
January 24, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd woman accused of strangling child
The child was dropped off at school the next day with “significant injuries” to her head, neck and face area.
January 24, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 24, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
Merrifield man injured in snowmobile crash
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Irondale Township, west of Ironton.
January 24, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report