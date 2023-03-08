99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, March 8

News Local

Brainerd and Crosslake to host St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Brainerd's celebration will be March 11, while Crosslake's parade will be March 18.

A person in a leprechaun costume waves in front of a parade float during a past Crosslake St. Patrick's Day parade.
A leprechaun waves at people while walking the parade route with the Larson Group Real Estate Float during a past St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration in Crosslake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
March 08, 2023 04:57 AM

Brainerd

A St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Brainerd will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

There will be a parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Brainerd along with a medallion hunt, family activities and a kids’ costume contest at the Brainerd VFW.

The parade is sponsored by Brainerd Community Action, O’Neary’s Irish Pub and Shep’s On 6th.

Crosslake

The 49th Annual St. Patrick's Day Shamrocks and Shenanigans Parade and Celebration will be 2 p.m. March 18 in Crosslake.

Other activities include a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Crosslake American Legion; a kids’ run at 8:30 a.m. and the 9th annual Clover Dash 5K at 9 a.m. A pre-parade party with music, food and activities for the whole family will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Crosslake Town Square.

Find the parade map at tinyurl.com/3ynmschw .

By Dispatch staff report
