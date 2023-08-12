Brainerd-area organizations receive grants totaling $120,000 from Otto Bremer Trust

BRAINERD — Four Brainerd-area organizations have received grants totaling $120,000 from Otto Bremer Trust.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The grants were among 195 grants totaling $13.8 million statewide grants and program-related investments the Otto Bremer Trust awarded in June and July.

Area grant recipients were:

The Brainerd Baxter Youth Center, Brainerd, $20,000. For general operations to support at-risk youth as they gather, grow, and develop into engaged community members.

Lakes Area Food Shelf, Pequot Lakes, $75,000. For general operations and capital support to build capacity for a food shelf and community service hub.

Sexual Assault Services, Inc., Brainerd, $25,000. For general operations to provide support services for survivors of sexual assault and increase sexual violence prevention education and awareness in Crow Wing County.

Riverview Church, Pine River, $25,000. To provide personal development and community service opportunities to youth in Pine River.

“We continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and Otto Bremer Trust trustee, in a news release. “These grantees are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased to support their incredible work.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in the region.

Visit ottobremer.org for more information.