Brainerd-area organizations receive grants totaling $120,000 from Otto Bremer Trust

BRAINERD โ€” Four Brainerd-area organizations have received grants totaling $120,000 from Otto Bremer Trust.

The grants were among 195 grants totaling $13.8 million statewide grants and program-related investments the Otto Bremer Trust awarded in June and July.

Area grant recipients were:

The Brainerd Baxter Youth Center, Brainerd, $20,000. For general operations to support at-risk youth as they gather, grow, and develop into engaged community members.

Lakes Area Food Shelf, Pequot Lakes, $75,000. For general operations and capital support to build capacity for a food shelf and community service hub.

Sexual Assault Services, Inc., Brainerd, $25,000. For general operations to provide support services for survivors of sexual assault and increase sexual violence prevention education and awareness in Crow Wing County.

Riverview Church, Pine River, $25,000. To provide personal development and community service opportunities to youth in Pine River.

โ€œWe continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,โ€ said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and Otto Bremer Trust trustee, in a news release. โ€œThese grantees are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased to support their incredible work.โ€

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in the region.

