Brainerd-area organizations receive grants totaling $120,000 from Otto Bremer Trust

The grants were among 195 grants totaling $13.8 million statewide grants and program-related investments.

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — Four Brainerd-area organizations have received grants totaling $120,000 from Otto Bremer Trust.

The grants were among 195 grants totaling $13.8 million statewide grants and program-related investments the Otto Bremer Trust awarded in June and July.

Area grant recipients were:

  • The Brainerd Baxter Youth Center, Brainerd, $20,000. For general operations to support at-risk youth as they gather, grow, and develop into engaged community members.
  • Lakes Area Food Shelf, Pequot Lakes, $75,000. For general operations and capital support to build capacity for a food shelf and community service hub.
  • Sexual Assault Services, Inc., Brainerd, $25,000. For general operations to provide support services for survivors of sexual assault and increase sexual violence prevention education and awareness in Crow Wing County.
  • Riverview Church, Pine River, $25,000. To provide personal development and community service opportunities to youth in Pine River.

“We continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and Otto Bremer Trust trustee, in a news release. “These grantees are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased to support their incredible work.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in the region.

Visit ottobremer.org for more information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
