Brainerd area training sessions introduce state conservation staffers to new skills

BRAINERD — A weeklong training session in the Brainerd area designed for conservation staffers new to their positions reinforced classroom instruction with hands-on practice assessing resource concerns and weighing engineering options in the field.

Introduction to Conservation Engineering drew 21 Natural Resources Conservation Service and soil and water conservation district employees from throughout the state to the Brainerd area in May.

Technical staff from Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources shared their expertise through 17 sessions that included a focus on waterways, wetlands, watering systems, streambanks, soils and surveying.

The goal of the training was to present an overview of engineering practices and how they function, where to best implement them, and what skills are needed to plan them. The training serves as a confidence-booster for employees who will work with landowners, coordinate with other agency staff, and may decide to pursue additional in-depth training.

“I think the important thing is to understand how engineering practices fit into addressing resource concerns for landowners,” said Lea Holter, Natural Resources Conservation Service assistant state conservation engineer, in a news release.

On most days, the group spent mornings in the classroom and afternoons outside.

Before a Morrison County dairy farm visit, that morning’s classroom presentations covered typical resource concerns and common engineering practices used in conjunction with livestock facilities.

Natural Resources Conservation Service design engineer Mike Krcmarik’s enthusiasm for the topic was evident when he tasked attendees with overcoming obstacles to get nutrients from livestock waste (represented by a steady, unyielding stream of colorful balls) onto their fields. The “farmers” could enlist engineers and planners to help improve nutrients’ storage, timing and utilization.

That afternoon, the group toured livestock holding facilities, compared manure storage types, and discussed what sorts of concerns a landowner might have. While standing atop a water and sediment control basin built to stop gully erosion in a nearby field, presenters discussed hydrology determination and project construction — topics explained in the classroom earlier.

Trainers led discussions about potential erosion concerns and potential solutions — including the pros and cons of grassed waterways versus water and sediment control basins — during a May 2023 field visit to a Morrison County dairy farm, part of the weeklong Introduction to Conservation Engineering training. Contributed / Ann Wessel, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources

Conservation staffers elaborated on the benefits of a training approach that combined classroom sessions and field visits.

"I am a visual learner,” said Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District technician Megan Tritz, adding that the field visits allowed the group “to go out and actually see what projects they have done and to be able to visualize other possible practices that could be installed out there.”

Pope County-based Natural Resources Conservation Service soil conservationist Cole Montgomery commented on another station that afternoon where erosion was a resource concern: “It helped to put into perspective which erosion control practices work better for different sites and how they would fit in with the current farming direction.”

“We really want to focus on the interaction between the planners and the landowners. So it’s very important to get them out on a working farm so they can see the topography, how certain practices can fit into the operation and the landscape,” Holter said during the dairy farm visit.

One afternoon in Crow Wing County, conservation staffers dug into soils and geology of Minnesota. After an on-site overview, Natural Resources Conservation Service geologist Miranda Berge and resource soil scientist Brandon DeFoe led hands-on demonstrations, using a Giddings probe — a truck-mounted hydraulic drill — and hand tools to extract soil samples, and then learn about texturing soils for engineering practice design.

Goodhue County-based Natural Resources Conservation Service soil conservation technician Emily Voelker commented on that segment of training: “I learned it’s important to know and dive into your area’s geological and soil information, as it varies a ton across the state. I also learned of many resourceful apps you can use while out in the field.”

Natural Resources Conservation Service and Board of Water and Soil Resources staff coordinated the Technical Training and Certification Program course, which was designed to provide high-level overviews. Attendees learned about additional Technical Training and Certification Program training opportunities where they can hone skills specific to their job duties.

Technical Training and Certification Program funding is split between Clean Water Funds and federal dollars through an Natural Resources Conservation Service contribution agreement. Details about Technical Training and Certification Program training resources are available on the Board of Water and Soil Resources’ TTCP web page at https://tinyurl.com/4yrssh8u .