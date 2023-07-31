Brainerd boy riding bike seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

BRAINERD — A 14-year-old Brainerd boy was injured Friday, July 28, after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike at Washington Street and 10th Avenue Northeast in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Police Department responded to the crash, reported at 3:54 p.m. and according to the report, the boy suffered significant injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital.

“He was struck by two vehicles while he was riding his bike home from a school appointment,” Tim Vice, the boy's father, wrote in an email to the Dispatch. “He was airlifted to St. Cloud and then transferred to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. He has as of right now multiple broken bones in his back and multiple broken bones in his face as well as bruised lungs and severe road rash.”

A fundraiser on GoFundMe is set up by Kendra Vice, the boy's mother. Kendra Vice said she “would love to tell you this will be a speedy recovery, but I can't. He will have to make multiple trips to Children's for the fractures in his face and back. And I don't know how many other appointments he may need … due to the fractures in his back.”

In an update on the site, Kendra Vice said, “He is still unable to sit all the way up to put his body brace on, but is making strides in other areas. He is eating yogurt and chicken soup. He is moving his right arm up and down but is struggling with the left due to muscle bruising and road rash. He is starting to slide his legs and lift them about 2 inches.

As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised $4,446 of their goal of $10,000. The fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/2df4c6d6 .