99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd celebrates School Board Recognition Month

February is Minnesota School Board Recognition Month.

School Board recognition
Brainerd School Board members: Sarah Speer, left, Randy Heidmann, Kevin Boyles, DJ Dondelinger, Michelle Brekken, John Ward.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 03, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play.

Brainerd Public Schools is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Month to honor local board members for their commitment to the community and its students.

“Now more than ever, it is important to have school board members that want to make a difference for the children and families in their communities,” Superintendent Heidi Hahn said in a news release.

Read more
Students and teacher sit near pool
Local
YMCA aims to combat lifeguard shortage with new class at BHS
Brainerd High School and the Brainerd Family YMCA are partnering to offer a lifeguard class this semester and allow students to become certified through the American Red Cross.
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
February 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Welcome to Brainerd Public Schools
Using Christmas and Easter Break exclusively is not welcoming. Thank you Brainerd Public Schools for welcoming all regardless of their spiritual beliefs.
February 01, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Terry Frovik
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Bring back Christmas
It’s not only common sense but the right thing to do.
February 01, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Rocky Wells
School bus driver performing a pre-check on their bus before driving.
Local
Bus driver shortage continues to plague Brainerd School District
Officials at Brainerd Public Schools and Reichert Bus Co. are working to combat the issue with hiring bonuses for new drivers and the consolidation of routes.
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members sit behind table
Local
Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
The district will spent $21,300 plus the cost of travel to consultants from PartnerED for strategic planning services.
January 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Read the Constitution
The phrase "separation of church and state" does not exist in the Constitution.
January 25, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Keith Riedel
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Return Easter and Christmas
The Brainerd School Board to change spring and winter breaks back to Easter and Christmas breaks, as it has been forever.
January 25, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Ben Wicklund
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Mental health resources offered for Forestview families, community
An event for parents and community members is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Forestview Middle School cafetorium.
January 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sherece Lamke
Local
Brainerd alumna earns statewide award
Sherece Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota award winner.
January 24, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd District notifies Forestview families of student medical incident during school day
The student was reported to be in stable condition.
January 23, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School sign
Local
Teacher of the Year nominations to open Monday
The next Teacher of the Year will be chosen in March.
January 20, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
SeemaPothiniMLKDay.jpg
Local
MLK speaker talks about discrimination in Brainerd Public Schools
Seema Pothini talked about hateful, biased and derogatory comments in Brainerd Public Schools at a free and public workshop Monday, Jan. 16, at Central Lakes College on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 19, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Forestview families notified of student death
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
January 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Separation of church and state
It is the American way to respect the rights of the minority, as well as the will of the majority.
January 18, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Patricia W. Scott
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Christmas or winter break?
I’m glad we are a diverse community, but please don't take our traditions away from us that we have had for years and years.
January 18, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Mary McCollough
Central Lakes College invites the community to a free program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Chalberg Theatre. Photo / National Park Service
Local
Free MLK Day workshop promotes standing up for justice
Brainerd Public Schools has partnered with Central Lakes College and Crow Wing County to offer a free workshop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day about how to combat hateful words.
January 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan
On a 4-2 vote Monday, Jan. 9, board members agreed to hire PartnerED over the Minnesota School Boards Association.
January 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Local
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board
The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase
No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ward, Brekken swearing in
Local
School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others
John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye during their last meeting.
December 13, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Salvation Army donations
Local
Brainerd students donate to Salvation Army
Students from elementary schools in Brainerd, Baxter and Nisswa dropped off donations Tuesday, Dec. 6.
December 11, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Columns
Guest Opinion: Many thanks to directors Black Lance, Haglin and Nelson
Each is an example of servant leadership, in three very different styles.
December 10, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board member
Conner Erickson returns home
Local
Conner comes home: Brainerd turns out to wish injured Warrior well
He could be seen waving out of the sunroof of their car, smiling from ear to ear as he passed by everyone who came out to support him.
December 09, 2022 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Students and adults unloading donations.
Local
Brainerd Public Schools drops off donations, klick! Photo Gallery
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com
December 08, 2022 09:06 AM
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The truth
One does not build by destroying; one would think more have learned this is the last year.
December 07, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted

Hahn noted the vital work of school boards is to raise student achievement. They do this by:

  • Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority,
  • Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do,
  • Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels,
  • Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results,
  • Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach,
  • Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems,
  • Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.

“Even though we’re making a special effort to show our appreciation this month, school board members’ work is a year-round commitment,” Hahn said.
Board of members serving Brainerd Public Schools are:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Kevin Boyles, chair, two years.
  • Sarah Speer, vice chair, one year.
  • David (DJ) Dondelinger, clerk newly elected.
  • John Ward, treasurer, newly elected.  
  • Michelle Brekken, newly elected.
  • Randy (R.J.) Heidmann, newly elected.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: ISD 181 BRAINERDEDUCATIONBRAINERD SCHOOL BOARDBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A bottle with pills spilling out.
Local
Overdose deaths on the rise in north-central Minn.
Jan. 25, the BCA sent out a news release requesting public help after 35 overdoses in north central Minnesota since Dec. 1, 2022.
February 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica
Conferred graduates for Fall 2022
February 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd YMCA teams up with BHS to combat lifeguard shortage
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 03, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
February 02, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal