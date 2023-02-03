Brainerd celebrates School Board Recognition Month

BRAINERD — The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play.

Brainerd Public Schools is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Month to honor local board members for their commitment to the community and its students.

“Now more than ever, it is important to have school board members that want to make a difference for the children and families in their communities,” Superintendent Heidi Hahn said in a news release.

Hahn noted the vital work of school boards is to raise student achievement. They do this by:

Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority,

Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do,

Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels,

Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results,

Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach,

Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems,

Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.

“Even though we’re making a special effort to show our appreciation this month, school board members’ work is a year-round commitment,” Hahn said.

Board of members serving Brainerd Public Schools are:

Kevin Boyles, chair, two years.

Sarah Speer, vice chair, one year.

David (DJ) Dondelinger, clerk newly elected.

John Ward, treasurer, newly elected.

Michelle Brekken, newly elected.

Randy (R.J.) Heidmann, newly elected.

