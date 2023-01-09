99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Brainerd City Council extends housing demolition moratorium

The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.

St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
A parking lot behind St. Francis Catholic Church in north Brainerd was expanded after the removal of a housing unit and trees.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 09, 2023 04:57 AM
BRAINERD — A moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of Brainerd will be extended for another three months.

Nobody spoke at a public hearing ahead of the final reading for the moratorium during the Brainerd City Council’s meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The action extends a six-month moratorium put in place in July an additional three months, until mid-April. The moratorium is the result of concerns surrounding the further loss of housing in the city, which is already plagued with a housing shortage. The measure does not allow housing units in the districts zoned Traditional Neighborhood 1 and 2 and Contemporary Neighborhood 1 and 2 to be demolished in favor of green space or parking lots. Those are the four primary residential areas in the city, covering most of north and northeast Brainerd, along with several parcels west of the Mississippi River, the area along Beaver Dam Road and much of south Brainerd outside of the downtown area and the Industrial Park.

Another action Tuesday night approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would put more permanent restrictions on the demolition of housing units in those zones. The ordinance would include three caveats, with the demolition allowed for projects where a building permit is used at the same time to construct a replacement dwelling unit, if permits are issued in the TN-2 district to convert a dwelling into or replace it with a commercial unit, or if the City Council grants permission for an alternative use through a conditional use or interim use permit.

The council will host a public hearing for the ordinance at its next meeting Jan. 17.

In other business Jan.  3, the council:

Reappointed Joe Langel, of Ratwik, Roszak and Maloney, as the city attorney for 2023 and 2024.

Designated the following financial institutions as official city depositories: Bremer Bank, Wells Fargo, First Western Bank & Trust, U.S. Bancorp, Deerwood Bank, Neighborhood National Bank, RBC Capital Markets LLC, 4M Money Market, Moreton Capital Markets, PMA Financial Network Inc.

Designated the Brainerd Dispatch as the legal newspaper for 2023 at a rate of $12.41 per inch, which is the same as 2022.

Authorized the chair of the Brainerd Public Utilities Commission to enter into a lease agreement between the city of Brainerd Solar LLC to construct a 1.3 megawatt solar facility adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant.

Ratified the hiring of temporary warming house attendants at a wage of $15 per hour: Gillian Middagh, David Bade, Terry Gerger, Tim Boeder, Ashton Koering and Chuck Smith.

Approved the hiring of Dylan Edwards as assistant planner, effective Jan. 9, to be placed on step 1 of the city’s wage grid at $27.08 per hour.

Appointed council members Mike O’Day and Jeff Czeczok to a joint wastewater management board with the city of Baxter.

Authorized the fire department to apply for a grant from the Firehouse Sub Safety Foundation for hazardous materials personal protection equipment.

Authorized the Housing and Redevelopment Authority to submit a Small Cities Development Program proposal to the Department of Employment and Economic Development for a southeast Brainerd grant program.

Approved an interim use permit amendment for two short-term rental units at 1005 S. Sixth Street, owned by Rick Badeaux.

Asked Crow Wing County officials to remove a nuisance assessment for $663.08 from the property at 814 Front St., as the assessment was not forwarded to the new owner of the property. The city will also attempt to collect the assessment from the previous owner.

Approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for MnDOT to act as the city’s agent in accepting federal funds on the city’s behalf for projects constructed using funds from the Federal Highway Administration.

Approved the purchase of a motor grader at a cost of $45,040 and agreed to allocate an additional $45,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to the capital fund for 2023 purchases.

Approved a tentative agreement with International Union of Operative Engineers No. 49, the union representing street department employees, for 2023 with a 2.5% cost of living adjustment.

Approved the submittal of an application for a No Child Left Inside grant that would include $5,000 for skates, sleds and skating aid equipment. The council also designated $5,000 from the special projects fund as a match for the grant and authorized $5,000 to be transferred to the Parks Department operating budget if the grant is awarded to the city.

Agreed to continue transferring property taxes generated from the Lively property, which was annexed in 2006, to the city’s park dedication fund through 2026, extending the original decision to do so beginning in 2007. Council member Tiffany Stenglein was opposed.

Approved a joint services agreement with the cities of Nisswa and Baxter for prosecution services for 2023-25. Gabe Johnson was opposed.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

