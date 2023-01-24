Brainerd city staff seeks latitude to address messy yards

BRAINERD — Brainerd city officials are looking to change how they handle certain violations of city code.

Staff will work to draft revised guidelines on dealing with issues like unshoveled snow, unmowed grass, garbage and animal feces, after discussion with the City Council’s Safety and Public Works Committee Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The discussion comes after council members agreed last year to move from proactive to complaint-driven code enforcement and updated guidelines for citations and timelines in dealing with violations. One of the updates directed staff to bring violations that were not solved after three citations to the Safety and Public Works Committee for further action. Action available to the committee included further citations, having city staff take care of the violation or legal action.

Community Development Director James Kramvik presented a summary Tuesday of the enforcement cases that were brought before the committee in 2022 and recommended some changes going forward. One issue he brought up was whether the Safety and Public Works Committee really needs to review violations for lawn mowing, snow removal and garbage before allowing staff to take action.

Right now, once the city receives a complaint of a code violation, staff visits the site to determine if a violation has occurred. If the property is in violation of the code, a notice is sent to the property owner, who is given a certain amount of time — typically 10 days — to correct the violation. If the problem is not resolved, the property owner will then get a $100 citation. If they fail to act, they will receive up to two more citations over the next 20 days. The second citation would be $200 and the third escalates to $300.

If the issue ends up going to the Safety and Public Works Committee, one course of action is abatement, or essentially having city staff take care of the problem.

“If that is the recommendation of City Council, staff works with the city attorney’s office to obtain a search warrant to abate the property,” Kramvik said.

Over the past year, staff has gotten warrants to remove junk and debris, dead trees, garbage, vehicles and trailers from properties, Kramvik said.

This new process, he said, has quickened the pace at which some violations have been taken care of, as in the past, property owners could earn up to $2,000 worth of citations before further action was taken.

Taking some of the issues before the Safety and Public Works Committee, though, has lengthened the process for mowing long grass and clearing snow from sidewalks, which city staffers used to take action on sooner.

Kramvik, therefore, proposed revising the language in the ordinance to exempt long grass, snow removal and garbage collection from the process taken for other violations. And after hearing from a concerned resident, the council added animal feces to that list as well.

The resident, who declined to give her full name or address, said she has had an issue with a neighbor not cleaning up after their dog. The neighbor, she said, has a large dog and rarely cleans up after it. The resident said her backyard is connected to the neighbor’s yard, but she is unable to enjoy her backyard because it constantly smells like dog feces.

She said she did not have any luck talking with her neighbor or trying to handle the issue through animal control and asked the council to update its ordinance to shorten the amount of time allotted for residents to clean up after their pets.

City code gives pet owners 72 hours to clean up pet feces from May through October, and one week from November through April. The resident suggested 24 hours instead, as she said the smell can quickly become unbearable, especially in warm summer weather.

Kramvik said he could add animal feces in with other three violations as issues that would not have to come to the committee before abatement.Committee Chair Mike O’Day said he was in favor of moves to speed up the process for these violations.

Kramvik said he would consult with the city attorney and bring revised language for code enforcement before the committee within the next month.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .