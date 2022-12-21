Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase

BRAINERD — Brainerd City Council members approved their desired levy for 2023, setting the number at a 3% increase over this year.

The final levy of $6,443,500 — set during the council’s meeting Monday, Dec. 19, means a decrease in the city’s tax rate, but property taxes for many are still expected to rise because of a significant overall increase in property values throughout the county.

Estimating the impact

With the city’s estimated market value rising roughly 22%, Finance Director Connie Hillman laid out approximate increases for property owners in the city.

Someone with a residential homestead valued at $140,000 in 2022 would see their property value rise to about $170,800 in 2023. The city portion of that person’s property taxes is estimated to rise by about $53.76.

For every dollar a Brainerd resident pays in property taxes in 2023, 52 cents will go to the city, while 26 cents will go to Brainerd Public Schools, 21 cents to Crow Wing County and the remaining 1 cent to other places like Region Five and Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

A business owner with a commercial property in the city valued at $363,500 in 2023 would see their property value rise to about $443,470 in 2023. The city portion of that person’s property taxes is estimated to rise by about $129.37.

For every dollar a commercial property owner in Brainerd pays in property taxes in 2023, 43 cents will go to the city, 19 cents to Brainerd Public Schools, 19 cents to the state general fund, 18 cents to Crow Wing County and the remaining penny to Region Five and the HRA.

In the budget

The city’s levy makes up just under 40% of the revenues for the year, with the largest portion of funding (41%) coming from the state in the form of Local Government Aid. The remainder of the city’s revenue comes from services and fines (7.7%), Brainerd Public Utilities (5.1%), miscellaneous sources like interest and special assessments (4%), licenses and permits (2.6%) and other taxes (1.6%).

The city, in turn, spends the biggest chunk of that money, or 39.3%, on public safety. The rest goes to general operating expenses (17%), transit (10%), street and sewer (8.4%), parks (7.2%), debt services (5.3%), capital (5.3%), road maintenance (2.3%) and other expenses (4.8%) including programs in the charter, library, Economic Development Authority, recycling fund and city-owned parking lots.

The final levy passed Monday is down from the 9.54% preliminary levy increase the council approved in September. The preliminary number was largely due to the lawsuit settlement the city must pay to five former firefighters as a result of unfair labor practices when the department was restructured to paid on-call and the union was dissolved in 2015.

Council members and city staff have since come up with several avenues to get the $1.9 million for the lawsuit not covered by the city’s insurance. The city will borrow money from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust loan program and Brainerd Public Utilities and agreed to transfer funds left over from two debt issues to the general fund. Council members also agreed to transfer proceeds from the sale of an industrial park lot to the city’s general fund to recoup the cost of infrastructure the council previously put into the industrial park.

After council members expressed interest in lowering the final levy to a 3% increase over 2022, the solution Hillman presented was transferring the necessary funds from the city’s capital fund to the general fund.

This is an action Hillman said the city has never done before and could potentially affect the capital fund in the future.

“There’s a couple years where we could be getting close to zero (in the capital fund), but we’ll probably just have to delay purchases,” Hillman said by phone Tuesday morning. “We have that 30-year capital plan, and right now we know that it’s funding, but we don’t have inflation built into our plan either, so it could potentially impact that, but I would say right now it doesn’t have an impact.”

At the council’s public hearing earlier this month, the amount needing to be transferred was just under $180,000.

Monday night, Hillman said the amount would now only have to be $143,251 because of recent adjustments to union contract agreements. She gave the council the option to transfer just those funds to keep the levy at a 3% increase or to stick with the $180,000 and further lower the levy to an increase of 2.41%. Council members opted to stick with the 3% increase.

Memorial Park

The final budget approved includes $50,000 to potentially fix the lights at the Memorial Park softball fields. While the Parks Board originally requested $400,000 for brand new lights, council members opposed such a large, unplanned expenditure.Labeled as a “Band-Aid” approach , the $50,000 will go toward new capacitors and ballasts on the light fixtures in hopes that solves the problem of lights not working properly and turning off during games. How long those repairs will last or if they will even fix the lights at all is unknown.

“We’re kind of throwing darts at this one right now, hoping to get them working for the upcoming season,” City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn told the council Monday.

Council President Kelly Bevans praised the Parks Board and city staff for coming up with an alternate option so quickly, and Mayor Dave Badeaux said he would like to see council and Parks Board members come together next year to discuss finances and the direction of the parks to prevent last-minute scrambling like this year.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .