Brainerd council bans cannabis smoking in public spaces

BRAINERD — Smoking cannabis will soon be prohibited in Brainerd’s parks, but not all residents are on board with the decision.

Five people spoke in defense of the substance during the City Council’s meeting Monday, Aug. 21, urging council members to either allow marijuana in the parks since it is now legal or to ban smoking of all kinds.

“I honestly feel like the state has done a good job in this matter,” resident Shane Fitch said. “It states clearly in the laws that you are not to use cannabis by minors.”

While state officials legalized cannabis beginning Aug. 1 and put certain restrictions on it — like not using it in the presence of minors — they gave local governments the authority to create stricter laws for public spaces, which Brainerd has opted to do.

The ordinance on the table Monday came first from the city’s Parks Board, which voted in late July to recommend the council adopt an ordinance banning the smoking of cannabis in parks, while still allowing edibles.

City Council members went a step further, moving to ban the smoking and vaping of cannabis or hemp-derived products in all public places, which includes sidewalks, trails and streets. Mayor Dave Badeaux and other council members spoke previously about their aversion to the smell of marijuana.

In the mind of Fitch and others who spoke against the ordinance Monday night, the regulations are unfairly targeted at marijuana users.

“You don’t like the smell of it? Get over it,” Fitch said. “Otherwise, ban it all — not just cannabis. Tobacco, vaping, everything in public. How about drinking? I don’t like the smell of drinking. Publicly ban that, too. You’re being biased. It’s ridiculous.”

Cannabis is now legal in the state, he added, so government officials should leave smokers alone and worry about other issues.

“How many public functions allow alcohol? What do you think those people do? They get behind the wheel and drive,” Fitch said. “I would much rather have these officers turn around, watching them, making sure they don’t kill my family members than worry about the guy smoking a joint, fishing down at the park. So please do your damn jobs and actually represent the people, not just your selfish interests.”

Christopher Smith expressed similar sentiments, telling the council to ban all smoking in public places if they’re going to ban marijuana.

Parks Board members discussed the idea of banning all smoking in parks back in July, but the measure failed on a 2-3 vote, with Kara Schaefer and Andrew Shipe the only ones in favor.

Council member Tiffany Stenglein also spoke at a previous meeting about banning all smoking and not just cannabis, but the council did not formally vote on the idea.

As a long-time cannabis smoker, David Kobs said he wouldn’t ever want to smoke near a playground or in the presence of kids or others who don’t like the smell anyway.

And just because the substance has been illegal does not mean it hasn’t already been in the parks, he said, and he advised the council to wait on imposing any restrictions.

“Wait a year to see how many complaints there are. Revisit it,” Kobs said. “Instead of reacting on emotion and the sudden fear, actually get some data and see where we are in a year, and then proceed forward.”

Jamie Kreller said he’s smoked marijuana for much of his life and uses it for medicinal purposes.

“If I’m out in a public place … I’m not going to smoke by you,” Kreller said. “If anything, I’m gonna go away from you just out of pure respect. Now, not everyone is like that, but I’m tired of just being shut down right away.”

Laurie Smith spoke of the mental health benefits of cannabis.

Substances like alcohol, tobacco and nicotine, she said, don’t have the same proven mental health benefits as cannabis. Someone having a panic attack, for example, could have much quicker relief from smoking marijuana versus taking a pill, Smith said.

“It’s more than just getting high, and that’s an important thing to remember,” she said. “... So I just ask that you take more time. Somebody said maybe a year. Look at all the other effects and at the way it can actually improve on people’s lives.”

Kobs took the microphone again, urging the council members to ask any questions they had of the marijuana users in the room, though no one did.

Badeaux thanked all the speakers for sharing their views.

“It’s difficult to come up and speak to the council about any issue, but you spoke very eloquently, and I really appreciate that,” Badeaux said.

The mayor does not vote in council matters except in the case of a tie.

Council members approved the final reading of the ordinance unanimously with no further comment.

It will go into effect one after a notice is published in the newspaper.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .