Brainerd council declares SW 4th washout emergency

BRAINERD — The washout on Southwest Fourth Street in Brainerd is officially an emergency, and staff will work to fix it as soon as possible.

City Council members declared the issue an emergency during their meeting Monday, Aug. 21, allowing staff to bypass the typically required processes of Competitive Bidding Law to address the situation sooner.

“If you went and looked at it, you can see that we joked around as a beach before is almost a peninsula across the entire river now,” council member Mike O’Day said Monday. “So, instead of waiting until a car actually does fall in there, we might as well as declare this an emergency now, that way we can skip over competitive bidding and work directly with a contractor to get this done sooner rather than later and not have that road shut down all winter.”

The city first identified the washout in mid-July. At the time, City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn said the storm sewer outfall failed, leading to the washout of the riverbank and bluff and a considerable amount of sand getting in the river. In July, the washout was about 20 feet tall and 15 feet wide.

It has since grown significantly in the weeks since, Dehn said.

Under state statute, a special emergency exception allows cities to execute contracts without competitive bidding if the action is essential to the health, safety or welfare of the town.

The city closed the portion of Southwest Fourth Street between May and Ethel streets last week, and staff is working with contractors to temporarily place measures to prevent the washout from continuing into the street and compromising both the road and utility infrastructure.

Land washes out along Brainerd's Southwest Fourth Street, next to the Mississippi River, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

City staff is also working with consultants at Bolton & Menk to design a solution for the problem and would like to work directly with a contractor to construct a permanent fix before the end of the fall when construction conditions are no longer favorable.

By not requiring competitive bidding, staff believes a construction contract can be executed in about two weeks. If competitive bidding were required, there would likely be an additional four weeks of design and bidding time required before a contract could be executed, pushing the start of construction out into early October rather than early September.

Council members approved the emergency declaration unanimously, with council member Kara Terry absent.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .