Brainerd council hesitant to raise transit fare

BRAINERD — Raising fares would allow Brainerd to keep up with its increasing transit costs, but city officials aren’t ready to do that yet.

City Council members voted 3-3 Monday, July 3, on a measure that would have nearly doubled public transit rates for Brainerd riders. Council member Gabe Johnson was absent, leading to the split vote, as was Mayor Dave Badeaux, who only votes in the case of a tie.

With Council President Kelly Bevans allowed another vote on behalf of the mayor per the city charter, Bevans decided to downvote the measure, allowing for further conversation with a full council.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s not an easy thing to do,” council member Jeff Czeczok said Monday.

Funding shortfalls in the past couple years already drove an increase in Brainerd rates earlier this year, with Brainerd-to-Brainerd fares increasing from $1.25 to $2.25 each way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public transit system is a cooperative among Brainerd, Baxter, Pine River and Crow Wing County, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation covering the majority of the costs. After funding the system at 95% in 2023, MnDOT plans to decrease that funding to 92% of costs in 2024 and 85% for subsequent years, provided none of those years exceeds a set percentage increase of the state/federal grant amount from the previous year. Under the current contract with Blue Sky Transit, Brainerd pays the highest share of the remaining costs at 46%, followed by Crow Wing County at 35%, Baxter at 12% and Pine River at 7%.

More Brainerd City Council coverage





City staff also assume the contract with Blue Sky Transit — which expires mid-2024 — will increase in cost, but the amount is unknown.

While ridership has shown a general increase since the significant dip from the COVID-19 lockdown beginning in 2020, there had already been drops in ridership prior to the pandemic. Staff used ridership numbers from June 2020 to present for the most recent financial analysis of the transit system.

Ridership projections for 2023 are 56,704 rides, including 37,165 from Brainerd, 7,930 from Baxter and 10,360 from Crow Wing County.

When faced with the option to significantly raise fares, the Pine River City Council adopted a resolution formally requesting the discontinuation of the transit service to Pine River, effective July 14. In order to meet projected revenue shortfalls, Pine River’s rates would have increased from $1 within city limits and $2 outside city limits to $20 within city limits and $25 outside city limits.

Brainerd’s proposed increase is $4 for rides within Brainerd (up from $2.25) and $8 for same day rides (up from $4.50). Council members opted to wait on the decision to raise fares when it was presented to them in May, desiring to hear from their partners first.

While Pine River officials opted to discontinue their service, Baxter and Crow Wing County officials both raised their rates.

Baxter’s rates increased to $7 per trip and $11 for same-day service — a dollar higher for each than what was recommended. Crow Wing County Board members also recommended increasing its rates and reducing trips to Crosby and Pequot Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd’s decision

Brainerd officials were not as quick to agree to the increases.

Czeczok used the example of a rider getting on the bus from Brainerd, traveling to Baxter and coming back to Brainerd. Under current fares, that trip would cost $4.50 — with $2.25 charged each way. Under the proposed increases for Brainerd and approved increases for Baxter, that trip would now be $11 — $4 from Brainerd and $7 from Baxter.“It’s a big hit. Most of the people who ride this bus — not all of them — are pretty tight. They’re finances are pretty tight,” Czeczok said Monday. “And so what are we going to effectively do? They’re not going to ride it. They’re going to find alternative rides.”

Council member Tiffany Stenglein said she was also worried about a death spiral — rates go up, ridership goes down, and the cycle continues repeating.

“But I don’t really have a better solution,” she said. “I was really hoping one of our partners would come up with some, like, out-of-the-box idea that would solve the problem, but I don’t really see anything, and clearly none of our partners have found anything.”

While she would like transit to be self-supporting, Stenglein said she would be interested in hearing perspectives about a portion of the city’s tax levy supporting the system.

If ridership continues as it is today, staff estimated a very rough estimate of an $80,000 shortfall with the current rates.

“Because I do think that it is a benefit to our community to have transit, for no other reason than the economics of people moving around town,” Stenglein said. “… But at this point, right now, today, we’re not doing that.”

A motion from the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee to recommend the fare increase passed 2-1, with Stenglein and Mike O’Day in favor, and Czeczok opposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the full council meeting later Monday night, Czeczok added there are a lot of services the city pays for to provide to the public, and transportation is an important service. He noted the $50,000 council members approved last year to fix lights at Memorial Park and the $80,000 some council members wanted to spend earlier this year on a backup generator for City Hall.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“It isn’t necessarily a want. It is a need,” he said. “... It’s not just a ride. It’s independence.”

Council member Kara Terry agreed with Czeczok’s concerns.

“Oftentimes the folks that need to ride the bus don’t either have adequate transportation or adequate monies to be able to afford adequate transportation,” Terry said. “... I am not sure what the answer is at this point, but that increase is pretty significant to people’s budgets.”

With a motion on the floor to approve the increased rates, Kevin Stunek opposed the measure along with Terry and Czeczok, while Stenglein, O’Day and Bevans voted in favor.

With Bevans adding another opposing vote in for the sake of conversation, the item will again be in front of council members at their meeting July 17.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .