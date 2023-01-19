STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets

Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.

Hen1.jpg
With the rising prices of eggs, Brainerd city officials are exploring amendments to city code allowing residents to keep more chickens as pets than previously allowed.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
BRAINERD — The question isn’t the chicken or the egg. It’s the chicken or the duck — or maybe even the goat or the pot-bellied pig.

Are they pets, or are they food?

A whole slew of animals and their relative positions in the food chain were, at times jokingly, mentioned at the Brainerd City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, amid bouts of laughter from city officials. But it was “food-producing fowl” that took center stage as council members discussed limitations in Brainerd’s pet ordinance.

Council member Gabe Johnson brought the issue up earlier this month , when he said he was approached by a resident who wanted to raise chickens for egg-laying purposes but was unable to do so because of the city’s restrictions. The pet ordinance, as it stands, allows any combination of four dogs, cats or hens in city limits. But with recent skyrocketing prices of eggs, Johnson proposed the idea of allowing a flock of four chickens to only count as one pet under the ordinance.

“People have been asking me for chickens; I want to give the people chickens,” Johnson said Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the average price of a dozen eggs in December was $4.25, an increase of 238% over the $1.79 average of December 2021.

But chickens aren’t the only egg-laying birds of interest in Brainerd. Community Development Director James Kramvik said there was also a request last year for ducks, which are not currently allowed for in the city’s ordinance.

Yeah. You can — you can eat a cat.
Brainerd Council President Kelly Bevans

“I, myself, did not know a lot about this, but after thorough review of this, it does look like ducks can also be raised for eggs on properties and could potentially be easier to raise than chickens,” Kramvik said. “So there was certainly some evidence that was in favor of ducks.”

With Johnson’s recommendation of allowing four chickens — or four ducks — to count as one pet on the table, council member Mike O’Day countered with even looser restrictions.

“I actually would be more open to just not even counting them as pets because they’re not pets. In my opinion, they’re food,” O’Day said.

But are they the only animals that could be counted as sources of sustenance? That question led to a chuckle-filled exchange among council members.

Brainerd City Council - Jan. 17, 2023
Brainerd City Council members discuss matters during their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

“Mr. Kramvik, we’ve also had requests — since I’ve been on the council — for goats, pygmy goats, mini pigs,” Council President Bevans said. “Don’t want to miss this opportunity — just a reminder that there’s other odd animals that could be argued as food.”

The council denied a request to allow mini pigs as pets in the city in 2018.

“Can you eat pot-bellied pigs?” Johnson asked.

“Yeah,” Bevans replied. “You can — you can eat a cat.”

As snickers and smirks filled the council chambers, Bevans then asked if there were any other comments.

O’Day said he’d vote “yes” for goats.

“They eat a lot of buckthorn,” he said.

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District uses goats to manage the invasive European buckthorn species in Brainerd’s Rotary Park by eating it. Last year, the group of more than 100 goats escaped the park’s enclosure and were found at a nearby residence, munching on grass in Cheri Drake’s backyard .

Before goats and mini pigs, there were cows — specifically a cow named Freckles and her calf, Dingaling, holed up in a northeast Brainerd garage.

City officials received a complaint about the cow in 2014 before learning resident Lisa Nebel moved the ill cow from her mom’s farm outside of town to the garage in the middle of the city to keep warm during a cold snap. As cows are not allowed in the city, Nebel was told to move it or face fines.

With Bevans’ point well made of the possible complexities of granting permission for all pets that have been requested by residents, he reiterated the council’s direction to Kramvik, who will bring proposed ordinance changes back to the council. Members agreed they were OK with allowing a group of four chickens or four ducks on top of any combination of four cats or dogs.

Council members will review these changes and host public hearings on the proposal before approving any ordinance amendments.

Whether neighbors will still need to give consent for chickens in their neighborhoods is up for discussion, too, after O’Day said there might be many properties where the neighbors aren’t even close enough to know the difference. Kramvik said he could rework the ordinance to resemble the city’s regulations for bee colonies, in which the matter would go before the council if a neighbor does not consent.

People have been asking me for chickens; I want to give the people chickens.
Gabe Johnson, Brainerd Council member

Discussion ended after a brief digression on how many bees constitutes a colony, shut down by council member Kevin Stunek with a simple, “This isn’t even part of the ordinance. Forget the bees.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
