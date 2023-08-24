Brainerd council looks to fill commission vacancies

BRAINERD — Several seats are open on committees and commissions in the city of Brainerd, including five seats on the Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals, which serves as an advisory board in matters pertaining to the city’s rental housing maintenance code.

More Brainerd City Council coverage





Other vacancies are as follows:

Charter Commission, two terms expiring 2026 and two terms expiring 2025.

Brainerd Lakes Public Library Board, one term expiring 2025.

Transportation Advisory Committee, one term expiring 2023.

Parking Commission, one term expiring 2026.

All terms end on Dec. 31 of the specified year.

Members of the library board must reside in Brainerd, while those on other committees must either live in the city or have an ownership interest in a business or other entity in Brainerd.

Applications for the positions are available at City Hall or online at ci.brainerd.mn.us/279/Boards-Commissions .

In other business Monday, the council:

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved a lawful gambling application from the Brainerd Fire Department Relief Association for an event Dec. 4 at the fire department.

Approved an event application for the Touch-a-Truck and Flapjack Festival, two events that will take place together from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 in downtown Brainerd. Laurel Street will be closed between South Sixth and South Eighth streets, along with South Seventh Street between Front and Maple streets.

Approved an event application for a neighborhood potluck from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Brainerd Oaks neighborhood.

Approved an event application for the First Lutheran Rally Day, set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the church. Norwood Street will be closed from South Eighth Street to the funeral home entrance.

Approved a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the road improvement project at Lum Park at a cost of $241,490. Anderson Brothers submitted the lowest of the three bids received. The city received up to $143,000 in grant money from the State Park Road Account Program but will have to cover the rest of the project cost.

Approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for public transportation services in 2024. The agreement provides for a local share of 5% of total operating costs and 10% of total capital costs, meaning the state will cover 95% and 90% of those costs, respectively.

Authorized staff to sell the city’s decommissioned single-axle dump/plow truck, also known as “Cousin Eddie” on the public auction site.

Approved a conditional job offer to Daniel Loch for the Brainerd Public Utilities finance manager position, contingent on successful completion of the pre-employment hiring process.Loch will be placed on Step 5 of the city’s wage grid, earning $45.54 per hour and has a tentative start date of Oct. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved an amendment to the employee policy manual stating employees who receive their commercial driver’s license as a part of their employment with the city would reimburse the city for that expense if they leave the job within three years of licensure.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Added cannabis use to its drug and alcohol testing and drug-free work place policy for non-commercial driver employees.

Directed staff to begin drafting an ordinance that would double fees for after-the-fact zoning permits.

Appointed Paul Sandy to the Economic Development Authority.

Appointed Mary Koep to the Kitchigami Regional Library Board, contingent on the completion of the application.

Scheduled a council workshop to discuss a classification and compensation study for 6 p.m. Sept. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .