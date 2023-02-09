99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd council mulls hiring new staff for downtown snow removal

The extra staff person, if approved, would clear sidewalks in the downtown area and be responsible for landscaping and parks maintenance in the warmer months.

A truck plows snow and slush Sunday at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A truck plows snow and slush Sunday, April 15, 2018, at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Hiring an extra staff member is one proposed solution to combat increasing snow removal costs in downtown Brainerd, but City Council members aren’t sure if it’s the right move.

The Brainerd City Council reviewed a proposal Monday, Feb. 6, to hire a new full-time staff member who would be in charge of clearing sidewalks in downtown Brainerd during the winter and helping with landscaping and parks maintenance in the warm months.

The proposal comes after council members and downtown business owners discussed the merits of the downtown special services district last fall amid the exponentially rising costs of services.

The downtown special services district includes the area of Laurel Street between South Sixth and Eighth streets, Front Street between South Sixth and Eighth streets, and South Seventh Street between Maple and Front streets. Property owners in that area are assessed each year for snow removal, irrigation maintenance, landscaping and garbage collection — all services either provided by the city or contracted through the city.

Tom’s Backhoe Service has consistently been the only company to bid for the contract for downtown snow removal, and the bid council members accepted this winter for clearing the streets, sidewalks and parking lots in the downtown area was about 10% higher than last year’s contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total cost for sidewalk snow removal is assessed to property owners, while the costs for parking lots is covered by the city. Property owners also pay 53.42% of the costs for streets and alleys, with the city picking up the rest. Snow removal costs for 2021-22 totaled $100,730.52 for 60.5 inches of snow. Costs for sidewalks more than doubled from the 2018-19 season to last year, even though the seasons had similar snowfall totals.

Council members heard from downtown business owners who were both for and against the special services district , as well as some who liked it but were still in favor of finding cost-saving measures.

Brainerd City Council - Nov.
Downtown business owner Ed Menk addresses the Brainerd City Council Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, about snow removal, while other downtown business owners listen in the audience.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn brought forth the new staff position as a compromise during Monday’s Safety and Public Works Committee meeting. The person would be in charge of clearing sidewalks downtown during every snow event. Right now, Tom’s Backhoe provides services only when the snow accumulation is greater than 4 inches. Downtown property owners would be assessed for a portion of the sidewalk snow removal costs but would no longer be responsible for shoveling their sidewalks at any time.

Under the proposal, the streets and parking lots downtown would be treated similarly to other areas nearby downtown. They would be plowed by city staff, with the snow windrowed in the middle of the road and removed later after all streets have been cleared. That removal usually happens the next day but depends on the intensity and timing of the snowfall, Dehn said.

More Brainerd City Council coverage
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Brainerd officials want more conversation on alcohol use in parks
The topic will be further discussed during a joint City Council and Parks Board workshop Feb. 27.
February 07, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd council moves toward allowing more chickens, adding ducks
City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep four chickens or ducks in addition to four dogs and cats.
February 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People attend Arts in the Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Local
Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks
If allowed, alcohol sales and consumption would be limited to permitted events in the parks.
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A street light illuminates the neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
January 25, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Jan. 17, 2023
Local
Brainerd city staff seeks latitude to address messy yards
City staff will bring forth revisions in terms of dealing with long grass, unshoveled sidewalks, garbage and animal feces.
January 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council puts housing demolition restrictions into effect
The measure affects Brainerd's residentially zoned neighborhoods.
January 22, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Transportation Advisory Committee to meet Jan. 26
The meeting will be at 3 p.m.
January 22, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions
Brainerd City Council members favored exemptions for snowblowers from the city's noise ordinance. The mayor disagreed.
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0224snow-removal.jpg
Local
Parking restricted on Norwood for snow removal
Parking will be banned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
January 19, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Hen1.jpg
Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd City Council extends housing demolition moratorium
The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.
January 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
210 Pedestrian Bridge 2 010623.jpg
Local
Brainerd Council awards bid for Hwy 210 pedestrian bridge study
The study will determine the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Highway 210 near Lum Park.
January 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members stand with right hands raised
Local
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Community Action presentation
Local
Brainerd Community Action outlines community connection efforts
The nonprofit Brainerd Community Action works to connect community members with resources to accomplish their goals.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Dec. 19, 2022
Local
Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase
Property taxes are likely to go up because of a sharp increase in property values.
December 21, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Brainerd Council moves toward 2nd moratorium to prevent housing loss
A second moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units in four of Brainerd’s zoning districts to green space or parking lots will take effect in mid-January.
December 20, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions
Applications are available online or at City Hall.
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water tower roof
Local
Water tower restoration project to receive COVID-19 relief funds
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
December 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
December 06, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lincoln School is being demolished
Local
Brainerd Council furthers measure to combat housing shortage
The City Council approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would prohibit the demolition of dwelling units in most of Brainerd's residential neighborhoods, with few exceptions.
November 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Brainerd council to meet for budget workshop
The council will have its final budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
November 17, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Creekside Community rendering
Local
Council clears path for Brainerd supportive housing project
Brainerd City Council members approved several measures last week to further a housing project in west Brainerd.
November 15, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cars and a motorcycle move along the four-lane highway through Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd to apply for road project grants
The grants could provide funding for projects on Washington Street and South Sixth Street, along with a segment of the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.
November 14, 2022 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Staff used an example winter scenario to estimate the cost difference for downtown property owners between the current and proposed scenarios. In a year with one large snow event, two moderately large events, three average events and eight small events, a business owner with 50 feet of front footage would be assessed $856 for snow removal, landscaping and garbage collection with the prices in the current contract with Tom’s Backhoe. Landscaping and garbage services are included in assessments for the downtown services district. Assessed costs for the same amount of snowfall with the proposed employee would be roughly $353.50.

The pros, aside from the cost to property owners, Dehn listed for the proposed plan include clear sidewalks during every snow event, continued landscaping downtown and preparation for the possibility no private contractors bid for downtown snow removal. The extra staff person could also help with snow clearing in other parts of the city that are hard for staffers to get to right away — places like bridge sidewalks, crosswalks and trails — and could be in charge of clearing residential sidewalks that are not shoveled in a timely manner and assessing those property owners for the cost. Dehn mentioned the person could also potentially clear sidewalks for business owners along Highway 210/Washington Street if they were keen to be a part of the special services district.

A snowplow operator clears sidewalks in the midst of snow flurries
A snowplow operator clears sidewalks in the midst of snow flurries in 2018 in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The cons of the plan Dehn noted include the need for the city to buy new equipment for the downtown sidewalks, the length of time taken to clear the sidewalks with only one person, and inconvenience of windrows in the streets for a day or two. The city’s only broom sweeper, Broom Goes the Dynamite, is too large for the sidewalks, and Dehn said using the city’s walk-behind snowblower would be inefficient. There is also the roughly $83,000 cost of the new employee to consider.

Safety and Public Works Committee Chair Mike O’Day said he liked the efficiency of the proposal but wasn’t sure he was ready to move forward with it quite yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal because it’s just one person, but one person becomes two people becomes three people,” O’Day said. “... I like that it helps eliminate a lot of the snow issues that we have, not just downtown, not just 210, but all the other sidewalk areas that we have to deal with abating snow and different things like that, that it helps with too. But I would just say pump the brakes for today.”

O’Day said he would like to hear from the business owners along Washington Street/Highway 210.

During the full City Council meeting that followed Monday night, council member Gabe Johnson noted hiring another person would be more expensive for the city overall, though O’Day reminded him part of the salary would be recouped through assessments.

Mayor Dave Badeaux worried about the idea of the person doing snow removal and parks maintenance, as those are two different departments with two separate budgets.

Dehn agreed to reach out to business owners along Highway 210/Washington Street and come back to the council with more information.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: BRAINERDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSBRAINERD CITY COUNCILWEATHER
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
Jeff Phillips stands at the council desk and shakes hands with Kelly Steele.
Local
Jeff Phillips takes oath of office in Baxter
The newest Baxter City Council member was sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 7.
February 08, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Stack of multi-colored books.
Local
Book and puzzle sale set
Sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd.
February 08, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County Sheriff Squad close
Local
Motley man admits murdering girlfriend
Harold Wassather pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree without intent.
February 08, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 8
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 08, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report