Brainerd council mulls hiring new staff for downtown snow removal

BRAINERD — Hiring an extra staff member is one proposed solution to combat increasing snow removal costs in downtown Brainerd, but City Council members aren’t sure if it’s the right move.

The Brainerd City Council reviewed a proposal Monday, Feb. 6, to hire a new full-time staff member who would be in charge of clearing sidewalks in downtown Brainerd during the winter and helping with landscaping and parks maintenance in the warm months.

The proposal comes after council members and downtown business owners discussed the merits of the downtown special services district last fall amid the exponentially rising costs of services.

The downtown special services district includes the area of Laurel Street between South Sixth and Eighth streets, Front Street between South Sixth and Eighth streets, and South Seventh Street between Maple and Front streets. Property owners in that area are assessed each year for snow removal, irrigation maintenance, landscaping and garbage collection — all services either provided by the city or contracted through the city.

Tom’s Backhoe Service has consistently been the only company to bid for the contract for downtown snow removal, and the bid council members accepted this winter for clearing the streets, sidewalks and parking lots in the downtown area was about 10% higher than last year’s contract.

The total cost for sidewalk snow removal is assessed to property owners, while the costs for parking lots is covered by the city. Property owners also pay 53.42% of the costs for streets and alleys, with the city picking up the rest. Snow removal costs for 2021-22 totaled $100,730.52 for 60.5 inches of snow. Costs for sidewalks more than doubled from the 2018-19 season to last year, even though the seasons had similar snowfall totals.

Council members heard from downtown business owners who were both for and against the special services district , as well as some who liked it but were still in favor of finding cost-saving measures.

Downtown business owner Ed Menk addresses the Brainerd City Council Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, about snow removal, while other downtown business owners listen in the audience.

City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn brought forth the new staff position as a compromise during Monday’s Safety and Public Works Committee meeting. The person would be in charge of clearing sidewalks downtown during every snow event. Right now, Tom’s Backhoe provides services only when the snow accumulation is greater than 4 inches. Downtown property owners would be assessed for a portion of the sidewalk snow removal costs but would no longer be responsible for shoveling their sidewalks at any time.

Under the proposal, the streets and parking lots downtown would be treated similarly to other areas nearby downtown. They would be plowed by city staff, with the snow windrowed in the middle of the road and removed later after all streets have been cleared. That removal usually happens the next day but depends on the intensity and timing of the snowfall, Dehn said.

Staff used an example winter scenario to estimate the cost difference for downtown property owners between the current and proposed scenarios. In a year with one large snow event, two moderately large events, three average events and eight small events, a business owner with 50 feet of front footage would be assessed $856 for snow removal, landscaping and garbage collection with the prices in the current contract with Tom’s Backhoe. Landscaping and garbage services are included in assessments for the downtown services district. Assessed costs for the same amount of snowfall with the proposed employee would be roughly $353.50.

The pros, aside from the cost to property owners, Dehn listed for the proposed plan include clear sidewalks during every snow event, continued landscaping downtown and preparation for the possibility no private contractors bid for downtown snow removal. The extra staff person could also help with snow clearing in other parts of the city that are hard for staffers to get to right away — places like bridge sidewalks, crosswalks and trails — and could be in charge of clearing residential sidewalks that are not shoveled in a timely manner and assessing those property owners for the cost. Dehn mentioned the person could also potentially clear sidewalks for business owners along Highway 210/Washington Street if they were keen to be a part of the special services district.

A snowplow operator clears sidewalks in the midst of snow flurries in 2018 in downtown Brainerd.

The cons of the plan Dehn noted include the need for the city to buy new equipment for the downtown sidewalks, the length of time taken to clear the sidewalks with only one person, and inconvenience of windrows in the streets for a day or two. The city’s only broom sweeper, Broom Goes the Dynamite, is too large for the sidewalks, and Dehn said using the city’s walk-behind snowblower would be inefficient. There is also the roughly $83,000 cost of the new employee to consider.

Safety and Public Works Committee Chair Mike O’Day said he liked the efficiency of the proposal but wasn’t sure he was ready to move forward with it quite yet.

“Maybe it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal because it’s just one person, but one person becomes two people becomes three people,” O’Day said. “... I like that it helps eliminate a lot of the snow issues that we have, not just downtown, not just 210, but all the other sidewalk areas that we have to deal with abating snow and different things like that, that it helps with too. But I would just say pump the brakes for today.”

O’Day said he would like to hear from the business owners along Washington Street/Highway 210.

During the full City Council meeting that followed Monday night, council member Gabe Johnson noted hiring another person would be more expensive for the city overall, though O’Day reminded him part of the salary would be recouped through assessments.

Mayor Dave Badeaux worried about the idea of the person doing snow removal and parks maintenance, as those are two different departments with two separate budgets.

Dehn agreed to reach out to business owners along Highway 210/Washington Street and come back to the council with more information.

