Brainerd council nixes parking restrictions for Lum Park

BRAINERD — Brainerd city officials unanimously denied a request to remove on-street parking in an area of Lum Park Monday, March 6.

As part of a project to reconstruct 14th Avenue Northeast/J Street — the road that runs from Highway 210 to the public boat access road in Lum Park — city staff proposed the narrowing of the road to accommodate a new multiuse trail and limit the impacts to the drainage ditch crossing under the road and going toward Rice Lake.

The current width of the road adjacent to Casey’s would be maintained to allow for large trucks turning in and out of the gas station, but the rest of the road would be narrowed. Staff noted there is considerable parking adjacent to the Lum Park Campground and beach, along with gravel parking near the park maintenance shop.

The project is part of the State Park Road Account program, which provides financial assistance to help local governments improve access to public recreation facilities.

City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn said the road is already fairly restricted in terms of available on-street parking. The lane configuration that approaches Highway 210 does not allow for street parking in that area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then also adjacent to the boat trailer parking, we wouldn’t allow on-street parking adjacent to that, and then we have some scattered access for the maintenance shops,” Dehn said. “So it’s already pretty limited for the ability to off-street park. So what we’re talking about is a pretty short stretch.”

During the City Council’s Safety and Public Works Committee meeting Monday night, members recommended approval of the proposal, with Mike O’Day mentioning the only time the parking limitations might be an issue would be during Ski Loons shows in the summer. Other than that, he said it likely wouldn’t be an issue, and the three committee members voted in favor.

Opinions changed during the full council meeting later that night, though.

Brainerd City Council and staff discuss matters during their meeting Monday, March 6, 2023. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

With a motion on the table to approve the design with the removal of off-street parking, council member Gabe Johnson said he would support it but still wanted to voice his concerns about Ski Loons shows.

“It’s a parking nightmare, which is a good thing because there’s lots of people in the parks,” he said. “But if we’re taking away all of that parking for Ski Loons, we’re going to be pushing people all the way up onto probably 13th Avenue, 12th Avenue Northeast to get parking spots.”

As a staunch supporter of off-street parking with a strong dislike for parking lots, Mayor Dave Badeaux spoke against the proposal.

“One of the key philosophies that we as a city continue to say that we have is that we want to push cars onto the street for on-street parking. Yet in the last month, we continue to have items come up that are asking us to remove on-street parking,” Badeaux said.

Another item that came before the council last month included the removal of on-street parking on a portion of Oak Street near Harrison Elementary School to accommodate more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure as part of the Safe Routes to School program. The removal of the parking passed 6-1, with Johnson opposed. Badeaux does not vote in council matters except in the case of a tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badeaux serves as the council liaison to the Parks Board and noted the board is looking at some updates to the park that would include removing parking from the beach area to designate that area for handicap accessible parking only.

“The thought process was to move to parking on the street,” Badeaux said. “Well, now we’re talking about taking this gigantic chunk away.”

Badeaux said this move would only force more parking on J Street, which has a big hill, and on 13th Avenue Northeast, which he said is not safe for people to be traversing to get to the park.

More Brainerd City Council coverage







“This seems to me like a really weird time — and at the end of a process — to now come forward and say we’re going to remove on-street parking,” Badeaux said.When the Parks Board talked about applying for the state grant for this project, Badeaux said there was no talk about removing on-street parking.

Council member Kevin Stunek asked if there could be an exception made to allow on-street parking in that area only for Ski Loons shows, but Dehn said that would not be possible with the new width of the road.

Council member Jeff Czeczok asked if the project could move forward without this approval, and Dehn said it would drive up the cost, as the box culvert — which allows water to flow under a road — would have to be expanded. Dehn said he didn’t know what the extra cost would be, but it would likely be at least $50,000.

After hearing Badeaux speak, Johnson said he no longer supported the motion and thought the Parks Board should be asked to weigh in.

O’Day asked if there was any way to expand the southwest bend of the road near the pump station to include some sort of diagonal parking up to the intersection before the box culvert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dehn said that was not originally part of the scope of the project, but it is something that could be explored, though he isn’t sure there would be enough space for parking stalls there.

The motion to approve the design ultimately failed 0-7, with even O’Day and Jeff Czeczok — who made and seconded the motion — voting against it.

Another measure to refer the matter to the Parks Board for further discussion passed unanimously.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .