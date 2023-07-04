Brainerd Council says ‘no’ to extra signs at N 10th, Ivy intersection

BRAINERD — A digital speed sign will not be placed at the intersection of North 10th and Ivy streets in north Brainerd.

City officials say the sign is too costly and could set a dangerous precedent.

After resident Kyle Amundson asked the City Council last month to consider stop signs for north/south traffic on North 10th Street at the intersection, city staff determined the intersection does not warrant a stop sign but presented other traffic calming measures.

The intersection, just north of the Franklin Arts Center, has stop signs on Ivy Street for east/west traffic but none on North 10th. Visibility over a hill on the north/south approach is of concern for Amundsen, as is the speed of traffic.

Jessie Dehn, city engineer/public works director, said he explored other options, though the area does not meet criteria for a blind intersection sign, and a simple speed limit sign would likely not be effective.

Flexible delineators — posts installed in the middle of the road — would prevent left turns, but with nearby driveway approaches, Dehn said they would not be able to be placed far enough out from the intersection to really impact speeds.

Another option brought up was a digital speed sign, informing drivers of their speed compared with the speed limit when driving past. Council members directed Dehn last month to obtain cost estimates for such a sign at the intersection.During the City Council’s Safety and Public Works Committee meeting Monday, July 3, Dehn presented a quote of $4,901.22 from Traffic and Parking Control Co. for the sign. He estimated the installation and assembly costs, including running an electric supply to the sign, to cost an additional $4,000-$5,000, bringing the total cost up to around $9,000-$10,000.

“I really appreciate you coming back to us with the numbers,” committee member Tiffany Stenglein said. “That's good for us just to know, but that's an awful lot of money for a street that hasn't had any actual accidents.”

Police Chief John Davis said he and his officers have spent a significant amount of time at this intersection since the complaint came up in the past couple months but have not seen a lot of speeding.

With a speed limit of 30 mph, Davis said officers saw an average speed in the high 20s, and the highest speed recorded was 31 mph. When he visited the intersection himself, Davis said, his observations were the same.

When asked if officers were visible to drivers, Davis said they were primarily in unmarked cars.

“And especially for the northbound traffic that is coming over that hill, if you position yourself down by Holly Street, there’s no way for them to identify you before they’ve committed over that hill,” Davis said.

Safety and Public Works Committee Chair Mike O’Day agreed with Stenglein’s concern on the cost and added placing some sort of sign there would set a precedent for others who ask for signs at other intersections.

Committee member Jeff Czeczok agreed, saying it’s a tough call, and he wants to help people wherever he can but cannot support the cost.

O’Day said another concern he heard about the intersection is a lilac bush in the northwest corner, encroaching on the right-of-way and limiting line of sight. Council members directed staff to address the plant.

“I still don’t think that there’s no risk there, but every intersection does carry a risk,” O’Day said during the full council meeting later Monday night. “And I think the best option right now, we as a committee decided to continue as we have so far, along with clearing that line of sight.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .