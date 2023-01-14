99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations

Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.

A flock of chickens in a coop
A flock of backyard chickens congregates in a coop.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Brainerd City Council is expected to review the number of chickens allowed in city limits during its next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Council member Gabe Johnson told the council at the end of the last meeting it was an issue he wanted to look into. He said he heard from a resident concerned about the city’s pet ordinance, which allows residents to have any combination of four dogs, cats or chickens. Having chickens requires a special administrative permit and neighbor consent. Dogs must also be licensed by the city.

Johnson said the resident requested allowing a flock of four chickens to only count as one animal under the ordinance.

“With the food prices rising and hurting the people in our communities, some people are becoming make-your-own-food aficionados, and they want to build some chicken coops, but they want more than one hen, which is a flock bird,” Johnson said.

A flock of chickens in a coop
Chickens flock to their backyard coop.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

In the council packet for Tuesday’s meeting, city staff compiled chicken ordinances from Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes and Grand Rapids for comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes both allow four chickens per household, while Grand Rapids allows three. Fergus Falls limits the number of permits per year at 20, while Detroit Lakes’ ordinance has housing requirements for the chickens. Grand Rapids has a space requirement of one chicken per 2,500 square feet of lot size.

All three cities count chickens separately from dogs, cats and other pets allowed in the city.

Baxter approved a chicken ordinance in 2020, allowing up to four chickens. The city has no restrictions on the number of other pets allowed.

More Brainerd City Council coverage
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd City Council extends housing demolition moratorium
The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.
January 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
210 Pedestrian Bridge 2 010623.jpg
Local
Brainerd Council awards bid for Hwy 210 pedestrian bridge study
The study will determine the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Highway 210 near Lum Park.
January 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members stand with right hands raised
Local
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Community Action presentation
Local
Brainerd Community Action outlines community connection efforts
The nonprofit Brainerd Community Action works to connect community members with resources to accomplish their goals.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Dec. 19, 2022
Local
Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase
Property taxes are likely to go up because of a sharp increase in property values.
December 21, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Brainerd Council moves toward 2nd moratorium to prevent housing loss
A second moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units in four of Brainerd’s zoning districts to green space or parking lots will take effect in mid-January.
December 20, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions
Applications are available online or at City Hall.
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water tower roof
Local
Water tower restoration project to receive COVID-19 relief funds
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
December 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
December 06, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lincoln School is being demolished
Local
Brainerd Council furthers measure to combat housing shortage
The City Council approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would prohibit the demolition of dwelling units in most of Brainerd's residential neighborhoods, with few exceptions.
November 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Brainerd council to meet for budget workshop
The council will have its final budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
November 17, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Creekside Community rendering
Local
Council clears path for Brainerd supportive housing project
Brainerd City Council members approved several measures last week to further a housing project in west Brainerd.
November 15, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cars and a motorcycle move along the four-lane highway through Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd to apply for road project grants
The grants could provide funding for projects on Washington Street and South Sixth Street, along with a segment of the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.
November 14, 2022 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A snowplow operator clears sidewalks in the midst of snow flurries
Local
Snow removal to stay the course in downtown Brainerd
City council members decided to keep the downtown's special services district in tact for this coming winter but agreed to explore alternative assessment methods for the future.
November 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Jeff Czeczok
Local
Brainerd City Council: Czeczok wins at-large seat
Jeff Czeczok beat out Justin Grecula for the open at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
November 09, 2022 12:39 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Gabe Johnson
Local
Brainerd City Council: Johnson keeps Ward 4 seat
Gabe Johnson won his third term on the Brainerd City Council representing Ward 4.
November 09, 2022 12:06 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Kara Terry 2022 4.JPG
Local
Brainerd City Council: Terry takes Ward 1
Kara Terry beat out Leonard Skillings to represent Ward 1.
November 08, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Parks, police department to receive COVID-19 relief funds in Brainerd
The city received nearly $1.5 million in relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
November 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Grecula for City Council
Stable, hardworking people like Justin Grecula are just what we need in local government.
October 29, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Ed Shaw
Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Brainerd officials seek volunteers for committee vacancies
Applications for the positions are available at City Hall or on the city's website.
October 25, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Jeff Czeczok
Local
Czeczok hopes to bring extensive city knowledge to Brainerd council
Jeff Czeczok is one of two candidates vying for an at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
October 22, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Justin Grecula
Local
Grecula wants safer streets, better zoning in Brainerd
Justin Grecula is one of two candidates vying for the open at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
October 22, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Northwest 3rd Street at sunset Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Brainerd.
Local
Low-income housing projects move ahead in Brainerd
If approved by the City Council, the project would include a 12-unit apartment building and a boarding house in west Brainerd.
October 21, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Leaves lie on a sidewalk in north Brainerd
Local
Sidewalks to be extended on North Third Street
The 2023 project will include an extension for the sidewalk that covers only half of the block on North Third Street between Ivy and Juniper streets.
October 19, 2022 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

The recommendation from Brainerd city staff, according to Tuesday’s council packet, is to amend the pet ordinance to allow either any combination of four dogs and cats, or any combination of three dogs and cats along with a maximum of four chickens.

The memo from staff also states there was a request last summer from a resident about allowing ducks in the city for egg-laying purposes. After this inquiry, staff researched raising ducks compared to chickens and found there was a substantial amount of research in favor of ducks.

The council’s next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at City Hall.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: BRAINERDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSBRAINERD CITY COUNCILCHICKENSPETSCENTERPIECE
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
January 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 16-20
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
January 14, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 14, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Thanks for the help
Much Obliged is a way to thank nonprofits, the community, etc.
January 14, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Pam Schilling