Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations

BRAINERD — The Brainerd City Council is expected to review the number of chickens allowed in city limits during its next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Council member Gabe Johnson told the council at the end of the last meeting it was an issue he wanted to look into. He said he heard from a resident concerned about the city’s pet ordinance, which allows residents to have any combination of four dogs, cats or chickens. Having chickens requires a special administrative permit and neighbor consent. Dogs must also be licensed by the city.

Johnson said the resident requested allowing a flock of four chickens to only count as one animal under the ordinance.

“With the food prices rising and hurting the people in our communities, some people are becoming make-your-own-food aficionados, and they want to build some chicken coops, but they want more than one hen, which is a flock bird,” Johnson said.

Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

In the council packet for Tuesday’s meeting, city staff compiled chicken ordinances from Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes and Grand Rapids for comparison.

Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes both allow four chickens per household, while Grand Rapids allows three. Fergus Falls limits the number of permits per year at 20, while Detroit Lakes’ ordinance has housing requirements for the chickens. Grand Rapids has a space requirement of one chicken per 2,500 square feet of lot size.

All three cities count chickens separately from dogs, cats and other pets allowed in the city.

Baxter approved a chicken ordinance in 2020, allowing up to four chickens. The city has no restrictions on the number of other pets allowed.

The recommendation from Brainerd city staff, according to Tuesday’s council packet, is to amend the pet ordinance to allow either any combination of four dogs and cats, or any combination of three dogs and cats along with a maximum of four chickens.

The memo from staff also states there was a request last summer from a resident about allowing ducks in the city for egg-laying purposes. After this inquiry, staff researched raising ducks compared to chickens and found there was a substantial amount of research in favor of ducks.

The council’s next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at City Hall.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .