Brainerd crash injures 1

BRAINERD — A 73-year-old Brainerd woman was injured Wednesday, Nov. 30, after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Oak and South Eighth streets in Brainerd.

At 6:33 p.m. the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash. According to the crash report, a 2014 Nissan Murano SUV and a 2021 Buick Encore SUV were at the four-way stop when the Nissan proceeded through the intersection and was struck by the Buick.

A passenger in the Nissan, Susan Mary Menk, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The driver of the Nissan, Edwin Leroy Menk, 73, of Brainerd, and the driver of the Buick, Edward Clair Rudd, 76, of Tracy, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the Nissan had the right-of-way and was already in the intersection when it was struck by the Buick. The road was dry at the time.

Assisting at the scene was the Brainerd Police Department.