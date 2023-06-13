Brainerd crash injures 2

BRAINERD — Two people were injured Monday, June 12, after their vehicles collided, flipping one on its side at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Police Department responded to the crash reported at 11:45 p.m. and found both drivers suffered minor injuries. One driver, a 60-year-old woman, was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center and the other driver, a 62-year-old man, was treated at the scene. Both drivers were from Brainerd.

Assisting at the scene were the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

