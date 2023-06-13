99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd crash injures 2

The Brainerd Police Department responded to the crash reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.

One vehicle is on its side and another has its front-end crumpled in an intersection
Brainerd's police and fire departments, along with North Memorial Health Ambulance, respond to a crash reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.
Contributed / Luke McCapes
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:48 PM

BRAINERD — Two people were injured Monday, June 12, after their vehicles collided, flipping one on its side at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Police Department responded to the crash reported at 11:45 p.m. and found both drivers suffered minor injuries. One driver, a 60-year-old woman, was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center and the other driver, a 62-year-old man, was treated at the scene. Both drivers were from Brainerd.

Assisting at the scene were the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

A vehicle crash
1/4: The Brainerd's police and fire department along with North Memorial Health Ambulance responded to the crash reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.
A vehicle crash
2/4: The Brainerd's police and fire department along with North Memorial Health Ambulance responded to the crash reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.
A vehicle crash
3/4: The Brainerd's police and fire department along with North Memorial Health Ambulance responded to the crash reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.
A vehicle crash
4/4: The Brainerd's police and fire department along with North Memorial Health Ambulance responded to the crash reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Southeast 13th and Norwood streets in Brainerd.

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Fire Department
Local
Home alarm system alerts family to fire
June 12, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A home with visible burn marks on the outside
Local
Flames shot out second story of abandoned home in Brainerd
June 12, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: BHS grad to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
June 12, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
flag day.jpg
Local
Flag Day event set for June 14
June 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic logo.
Local
Sertoman Mariucci Fest set for June 15
June 11, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Public Schools jpg.JPG
Local
Brainerd Public Schools announces free summer meal program
June 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal