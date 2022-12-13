Brainerd declares snow emergency

BRAINERD — Ahead of an expected winter storm Tuesday, Dec. 13, and into Wednesday, the city of Brainerd declared a snow emergency for plowing purposes.

Snow plowing will start at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

On Wednesday, there is no parking on all snow emergency routes.

Plowing of snow emergency routes and other high priority routes will take place Wednesday during the storm event if conditions allow and driver safety can be maintained.

The first day of parking restrictions will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15, and there will be no parking on the following streets:



ADVERTISEMENT

All snow emergency routes.

All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south.

All streets west of the Mississippi River.

All streets south of Wright Street.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the second day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:



All snow emergency routes.

All east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west

City staff will plow the entire city on Thursday, with clean-up on east-west streets beginning Friday, Dec. 16.

Those parked on an east-west street on Thursday or streets identified for Day 2 parking restrictions on the snow emergency maps will have their vehicles plowed around, as staff will plow the entire city on Thursday.

Cars parked on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and towed immediately.

Parking is banned on all other city streets the day they are scheduled to be plowed until they have been plowed from curb to curb. All vehicles plowed around will be issued a $25 parking citation. Vehicles that are not moved within 48 hours of being plowed around will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Snow emergency maps are available at ci.brainerd.mn.us/182/Snow-Emergencies .

Downtown snow removal

Snow removal in the downtown special services district will take place as crews are able Wednesday during or shortly following the heaviest of snowfall. Street, sidewalk and parking lot snow clearing and removal will begin at 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, parking will be banned on the following streets:

Front Street between South Sixth and South Eighth streets.

Laurel Street between South Sixth and South Eighth streets.

South Seventh Street between Maple and Front streets.

Generally, the snow removal on Thursday will take place beginning on the streets and sidewalks first, followed by the parking lots.

Parking is banned on streets until they have been plowed in their entirety and the snow has been removed. Once snow has been removed from the block, vehicles can utilize on-street parking. All vehicles parked during this restriction will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

