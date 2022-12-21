Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd declares snow emergency, Brainerd schools out 2 hours early Thursday

The snow emergency begins at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

A truck plows snow and slush Sunday at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A truck plows snow and slush Sunday, April 15, 2018, at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 21, 2022 11:07 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The City of Brainerd has declared a snow emergency that will go into effect at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Snow plowing will begin at that time.

Plowing of snow emergency routes and other high priority routes will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, during the storm if conditions allow and driver safety can be maintained.

Parking restrictions will begin Thursday. For the first day, parking will be prohibited on the following streets:

  • All snow emergency routes.
  • All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south.
  • All streets west of the Mississippi River.
  • All streets south of Wright Street.

On Friday, Dec. 23, parking will continue to be prohibited on all snow emergency routes, as well as east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west.
City staff will likely plow the entire city Thursday, with clean up beginning on east-west streets Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles parked on an east-west street Thursday or streets identified for Day 2 parking restrictions on the snow emergency maps will be plowed around.

Cars parked on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and towed immediately.

Street, sidewalk and parking lot snow removal will begin at 3 a.m. Thursday in the downtown special services district. Beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday morning, parking will be prohibited on the following streets:

  • Front Street between South Sixth and South Eighth streets.
  • Laurel Street between South Sixth and South Eighth streets.
  • South Seventh Street between Maple and Front streets.

Generally, snow removal begins on streets and sidewalks, followed by parking lots. Parking is banned on streets until they have been plowed in their entirety and the snow has been removed. Once snow has been removed from the block, vehicles and use on-street parking.
All vehicles parked during the restrictions will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information, visit ci.brainerd.mn.us/182/Snow-Emergencies .

The Brainerd lakes area is under a winter storm warning until noon Saturday. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported the storm could bring 4-6 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Wind chills during the storm also could get as low as 35 degrees below zero.

The weather service also advised motorists to plan on slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. Another danger is the possibility of tree damage and power outages caused by high winds in combination with trees still packed with snow from last week’s storm.

Early release

Students at Brainerd Public Schools will be released from school two hours early Thursday, Dec. 22, in anticipation of the winter weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means buses will also drop students off at home two hours earlier than their regular drop-off time. There will be no after-school activities.

There will be no afternoon preschool Thursday. Fun 'N' Friends and PreK+ Child Chare will remain open, and families are encouraged to pick up their children as soon as possible.

The district will continue to monitor the weather. If there are any changes to this learning plans, families will be notified by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Students should be appropriately dressed for cold weather conditions. Parents who feel their students are unable to attend school due to weather conditions should contact the attendance office, and students will be excused from classes.

"Please know that many factors go into this decision, and all plans are developed with the assistance of the National Weather Service, Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Department, and Riechert's Bus Service," the district wrote in a news release.

Related Topics: WEATHERBRAINERDWINTER STORMWEATHER
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs