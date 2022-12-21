Brainerd declares snow emergency, Brainerd schools out 2 hours early Thursday

BRAINERD — The City of Brainerd has declared a snow emergency that will go into effect at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Snow plowing will begin at that time.

Plowing of snow emergency routes and other high priority routes will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, during the storm if conditions allow and driver safety can be maintained.

Parking restrictions will begin Thursday. For the first day, parking will be prohibited on the following streets:



All snow emergency routes.

All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south.

All streets west of the Mississippi River.

All streets south of Wright Street.

On Friday, Dec. 23, parking will continue to be prohibited on all snow emergency routes, as well as east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west.

City staff will likely plow the entire city Thursday, with clean up beginning on east-west streets Friday.

Vehicles parked on an east-west street Thursday or streets identified for Day 2 parking restrictions on the snow emergency maps will be plowed around.

Cars parked on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and towed immediately.

Street, sidewalk and parking lot snow removal will begin at 3 a.m. Thursday in the downtown special services district. Beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday morning, parking will be prohibited on the following streets:



Front Street between South Sixth and South Eighth streets.

Laurel Street between South Sixth and South Eighth streets.

South Seventh Street between Maple and Front streets.

Generally, snow removal begins on streets and sidewalks, followed by parking lots. Parking is banned on streets until they have been plowed in their entirety and the snow has been removed. Once snow has been removed from the block, vehicles and use on-street parking.

All vehicles parked during the restrictions will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information, visit ci.brainerd.mn.us/182/Snow-Emergencies .

The Brainerd lakes area is under a winter storm warning until noon Saturday. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported the storm could bring 4-6 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Wind chills during the storm also could get as low as 35 degrees below zero.

The weather service also advised motorists to plan on slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. Another danger is the possibility of tree damage and power outages caused by high winds in combination with trees still packed with snow from last week’s storm.

Early release

Students at Brainerd Public Schools will be released from school two hours early Thursday, Dec. 22, in anticipation of the winter weather.

This means buses will also drop students off at home two hours earlier than their regular drop-off time. There will be no after-school activities.

There will be no afternoon preschool Thursday. Fun 'N' Friends and PreK+ Child Chare will remain open, and families are encouraged to pick up their children as soon as possible.

The district will continue to monitor the weather. If there are any changes to this learning plans, families will be notified by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Students should be appropriately dressed for cold weather conditions. Parents who feel their students are unable to attend school due to weather conditions should contact the attendance office, and students will be excused from classes.

"Please know that many factors go into this decision, and all plans are developed with the assistance of the National Weather Service, Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Department, and Riechert's Bus Service," the district wrote in a news release.