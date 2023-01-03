99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd declares snow emergency as winter storm warning goes into effect

The snow emergency begins at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

A weather graphic showing a winter storm's path in northern Minnesota.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
By Dispatch staff report
January 03, 2023 04:16 PM
BRAINERD — The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter storm warning until noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, for Aitkin and Crow Wing counties, with a heavy mix of precipitation expected.

The weather service reported snow accumulations of 3-7 inches and a light glaze of ice accumulation should make travel conditions difficult in the area.

The city of Brainerd declared a snow emergency, effective at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snowplowing will begin at that time.

Plowing of snow emergency routes and other high priority routes will take place during the storm event if conditions allow and driver safety can be maintained.

On Wednesday, the first day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:

  • All snow emergency routes.
  • All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south.
  • All streets west of the Mississippi River.
  • All streets south of Wright Street.

On Thursday, the second day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:

  • All snow emergency routes.
  • All east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west.

City staff will likely plow the entire city Wednesday, with cleanup on east-west streets beginning Thursday.
Vehicles parked on an east-west street on Wednesday or streets identified for Day 2 parking restrictions on the snow emergency maps will be plowed around.

Cars parked on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and towed immediately.

