News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd declares snow emergency for Tuesday

Plowing will begin at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

1231snowplow.jpg
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
January 22, 2023 02:37 PM
BRAINERD — Due to the amount of snow along parking lanes and shoulders throughout many of the routes in the city of Brainerd, the city has declared a snow emergency effective Tuesday, Jan. 24, to perform a thorough street cleaning.

Plowing will begin at 4 a.m. Tuesday. There will be no parking on the following streets:

  • All snow emergency routes. 
  • All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south.
  • All streets west of the Mississippi River.
  • All streets south of Wright Street.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, there will be no parking on snow emergency routes and east-west streets, or streets that generally run east-west.
City officials ask residents to avoid parking on the restricted routes to allow public works staff to perform the necessary work.. Public Works staff will likely plow the entire city Tuesday, with clean-up on east-west streets beginning Wednesday.

Vehicles parked on east-west streets on Wednesday will be plowed around. Cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes will be ticketed and towed immediately.

Parking is banned on all other city streets the day they are scheduled to be plowed until they have been plowed from curb to curb. All vehicles plowed around will be issued a $25 parking citation. Vehicles that are not moved within 48 hours of being plowed around will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Visit ci.brainerd.mn.us/182/Snow-Emergencies to see maps for parking restrictions when a snow emergency is declared.

Related Topics: BRAINERDWEATHER
