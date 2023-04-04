50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd declares snow emergency, plowing to begin early Wednesday

Plowing will begin at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in most of the city, and at 3 a.m. Wednesday downtown.

Snow emergency illustration for Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:13 AM

BRAINERD — The city of Brainerd declared a snow emergency effective Wednesday, April 5.

Snowplowing will commence at 4 a.m. Wednesday, and parking will be prohibited on the following streets:

  • All snow emergency routes.
  • All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south.
  • All streets west of the Mississippi River.
  • All streets south of Wright Street.

On Thursday, April 6 — the second day of parking restrictions — parking will be prohibited on all snow emergency routes and all east-west streets, or streets that generally run east-west.
It is important to avoid parking on restricted routes to allow staff to perform necessary work. Public works staff will likely plow the entire city Wednesday, with cleanup on east-west streets beginning Thursday.Vehicles parked on an east-west street Wednesday or streets identified for Day 2 parking restrictions on the snow emergency maps will be plowed around.

Cars parked on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and towed immediately.

Parking is banned on all other city streets the day they are scheduled to be plowed until they have been plowed from curb to curb. All vehicles plowed around will be issued a $25 parking citation. Vehicles that are not moved within 48 hours of being plowed around will be towed at the owner’s expense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit ci.brainerd.mn.us/182/Snow-Emergencies to see snow emergency maps.

Downtown snow removal

Snow removal in the downtown special services district will also begin Wednesday, with crews starting on streets, sidewalks and parking lots at 3 a.m. Parking will be banned on the following streets at that time:

  • Front Street between South Sixth and Eighth streets.
  • Laurel Street between South Sixth and Eighth streets.
  • South Seventh Street between Maple and Front streets.

Generally, the snow removal Wednesday will take place beginning on the streets and sidewalks first, followed by the parking lots.Parking is banned on streets until they have been plowed in their entirety and the snow has been removed. Once snow has been removed from the block, vehicles can use the on-street parking. All vehicles parked during this restriction will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council to meet April 6
April 04, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Creekside Community
Local
Otto Bremer Trust awards grant to housing nonprofit
April 04, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040423-itasca-state-park-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Mark your calendar! 2023 Free Park Days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas
April 04, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A movie poster for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie breathes new life into board game
April 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Bainerd High School track and field athletes run in a narrow patch of plowed field.
Local
Snow Track
April 03, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr