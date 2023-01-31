Brainerd Dispatch earns 1st for General Excellence from newspaper association

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Dispatch won 31 awards, including General Excellence in the 5,000-10,000 circulation category, at the 2021-22 Better Newspaper Contest presented at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association banquet Thursday, Jan. 26, in Brooklyn Park.

The Dispatch earned 12 first-place awards, 11 for second place, and eight for third place. The 31 awards are the most ever earned by the Dispatch, which finished third behind Duluth News Tribune and Fargo Forum in the Vance Trophy race for the top multi-day newspaper.

“Our staff and community can be proud of the awards for the Dispatch,” said Publisher Pete Mohs. “Especially winning the prestigious General Excellence award in a category with some of the state’s top newspapers.”

Other first-place awards include: Advertising Excellence, Best Magazine (Dining Guide), Special Section (Veterans Salute), Human Interest Story (Chelsey Perkins), Local Breaking News (Tim Speier), News Photo (Steve Kohls), Best Advertisement (Jill Wasson and Andy Goble), Use of Color Advertising (Susie Alters and and Alex Dietz), Use of Photography, Design Portfolio, and Typography and Design.

Second-place awards included: General Reporting, Government/Public Affairs and Social Issues (Speier), Photo Story and Portrait and Personality (Kelly Humphrey), Sports Reporting, Sports Story (Jeremy Millsop), Sports Photo (Kohls), Investigative Reporting (Perkins), Use of Video, and Institutional Advertising (Kathy Bittner Lee and Sara Slaby).

Finishing third were Business Story and Investigative Reporting (Theresa Bourke), Press Photographers Portfolio, Portrait and Personality and Sports Photography (Humphrey), News Photo (Kohls), Website, and Use of Video.