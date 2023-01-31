6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd Dispatch earns 1st for General Excellence from newspaper association

The Dispatch earned a total of 31 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest.

Brainerd Dispatch building in winter.
The Brainerd Dispatch building Jan. 31, 2023, in northwest Brainerd.
Matt Erickson / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 04:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Dispatch won 31 awards, including General Excellence in the 5,000-10,000 circulation category, at the 2021-22 Better Newspaper Contest presented at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association banquet Thursday, Jan. 26, in Brooklyn Park.

The Dispatch earned 12 first-place awards, 11 for second place, and eight for third place. The 31 awards are the most ever earned by the Dispatch, which finished third behind Duluth News Tribune and Fargo Forum in the Vance Trophy race for the top multi-day newspaper.

“Our staff and community can be proud of the awards for the Dispatch,” said Publisher Pete Mohs. “Especially winning the prestigious General Excellence award in a category with some of the state’s top newspapers.”

Read more
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
Named to President's or Dean's lists
January 31, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Tax preparation
Local
Cushing couple charged with multiple tax crimes
According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.
January 31, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 31, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
School Board members sit behind table
Local
Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
The district will spent $21,300 plus the cost of travel to consultants from PartnerED for strategic planning services.
January 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0921blotter.jpg
Local
Police blotter - Jan. 31
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A child's drawing of a rocket ship and the moon.
Local
Weather Drawing: To the moon
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Landon Olson
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Authorities find body after man reported missing
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body of a male at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.
January 30, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 30, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 30, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Child's colorful drawing of a cupcake on a plate with hearts around it titled Cupcake Corner
Local
Weather Drawing: Cupcake corner
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 30, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Saydee Olson

Other first-place awards include: Advertising Excellence, Best Magazine (Dining Guide), Special Section (Veterans Salute), Human Interest Story (Chelsey Perkins), Local Breaking News (Tim Speier), News Photo (Steve Kohls), Best Advertisement (Jill Wasson and Andy Goble), Use of Color Advertising (Susie Alters and and Alex Dietz), Use of Photography, Design Portfolio, and Typography and Design.

Second-place awards included: General Reporting, Government/Public Affairs and Social Issues (Speier), Photo Story and Portrait and Personality (Kelly Humphrey), Sports Reporting, Sports Story (Jeremy Millsop), Sports Photo (Kohls), Investigative Reporting (Perkins), Use of Video, and Institutional Advertising (Kathy Bittner Lee and Sara Slaby).

ADVERTISEMENT

Finishing third were Business Story and Investigative Reporting (Theresa Bourke), Press Photographers Portfolio, Portrait and Personality and Sports Photography (Humphrey), News Photo (Kohls), Website, and Use of Video.

Related Topics: BRAINERD DISPATCHBRAINERD
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
"Living" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Living’ comes alive in bittersweet drama
“Living” is a new drama starring English actor Bill Nighy a veteran civil servant who receives a terminal diagnosis from his doctor and decides to live it up with the help of a plucky young woman.
January 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 30
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 30, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3636677+0903_milford-mine-park-sign.jpg
Local
Worst mining disaster in state’s history occurred almost a century ago
Milford Mine Memorial Park honors the 48 miners working in the Milford Mine on Feb. 5, 1924 — most of whom died when the mine collapsed. The park is about 4 miles north of Crosby along Highway 6.
January 30, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Fine Arts Student - Annika Gearey
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior explores new field with videography
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Annika Gearey.
January 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report