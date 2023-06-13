Brainerd Dispatch welcomes news intern

The Brainerd Dispatch welcomed a student intern from the University of Minnesota to the newsroom Monday, June 5.

Hannah Ward finished her second year at the university in May. She plans to graduate in 2025 with a journalism degree and minors in geography and art history.

Working at the Brainerd Dispatch is Ward’s first newsroom experience outside of the classroom. Her interest in pursuing a career in journalism began in freshman year of college.

Ward grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from St. Anthony Village High School in 2021. She is looking forward to exploring the local area.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.