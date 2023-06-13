99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd Dispatch welcomes news intern

Hannah Ward finished her second year at the university in May. She plans to graduate in 2025 with a journalism degree and minors in geography and art history.

HannahWard.jpg
Hannah Ward, a journalism student at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, is a student summer intern at the Brainerd Dispatch.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:00 PM

The Brainerd Dispatch welcomed a student intern from the University of Minnesota to the newsroom Monday, June 5.

Hannah Ward finished her second year at the university in May. She plans to graduate in 2025 with a journalism degree and minors in geography and art history.

Working at the Brainerd Dispatch is Ward’s first newsroom experience outside of the classroom. Her interest in pursuing a career in journalism began in freshman year of college.

Ward grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from St. Anthony Village High School in 2021. She is looking forward to exploring the local area.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.

By Dispatch staff report
