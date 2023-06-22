Brainerd drive-by shooting suspect in prison on separate charges

BRAINERD — A court hearing against a 21-year-old Baxter man who faces attempted murder and assault charges following an April 16 drive-by shooting in Brainerd was postponed because he is in prison on a separate criminal case.

Ridge Kinney Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Ridge Kinney was charged April 18 in Crow Wing County District Court with several serious felonies — premeditated first degree attempted murder, second degree attempted murder in a drive-by shooting, first degree assault, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, second degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and dangerous weapons violation in a drive-by shooting toward an occupied vehicle.

Kinney failed to appear for a Tuesday, June 20, hearing before Judge Herbert Lefler in Crow Wing County District Court. His public defender, Jessen Alexander, informed the court Kinney was not in court because he was at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. Alexander said Kinney would be requesting another court date to give the prison system time to get his client to court.

Kinney was sentenced on June 7 for violating the terms of release stemming from an October 2022 offense in which he was charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer. He was sentenced to serve 68 months in that case.

Assistant Crow Wing County attorneys Candace Prigge and Lindsey Lindstrom had no objection to the request. Prigge also said she would have a plea offer for Kinney in about 60 days.

Kinney’s next appearance in Crow Wing County District Court is Aug. 17.

Charges filed against Kinney

According to the criminal complaint filed against Kinney, at about 2:18 p.m. April 16, 2023, Brainerd Police officers responded to a report of a shooting incident on the 700 block of West College Drive. Officers arrived and located a vehicle parked on Southwest Eighth Street with the driver's side front window shot out. Officers located a victim, a 29-year-old Brainerd man, in a residence at a nearby apartment complex. The victim had a grazing gunshot wound to the right side of his head just below the hairline, his right eye was swollen shut and his face suffered multiple cuts due to shards of glass from the vehicle driver's door window being embedded in his face and right eye.

The victim was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center emergency room.

While at the hospital the victim provided a statement to officers, saying he had just ended a relationship with his girlfriend and the two had an argument over property he left at her residence.

The victim said his ex-girlfriend recently began a romantic relationship with Kinney and the victim received text messages and phone calls after the argument from Kinney wanting to “discuss things.” The victim replied to Kinney that he would meet him on the 700 block of West College Drive.

When the victim turned his vehicle onto Southwest Eighth Street off College Drive, he noticed what he thought was ex-girlfriend’s car in the parking lot. The victim said he drove up to the cul-de-sac on Southwest Eighth Street to turn around and a vehicle matching his ex-girlfriend's pulled up next to him, both facing south in the cul-de-sac. The victim saw the passenger window of the car roll down and a male, wearing a black ski mask, pointed a small black handgun out of the window and fired six to seven shots at him, shattering the front driver's side window.

The victim suffered a grazing shot in the head and glass shattered into his face. A juvenile passenger also was in the victim’s car and the victim leaned over and covered the juvenile while gunshots were hitting the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The victim said he could not see who the driver of the vehicle was but did notice the passenger who fired the shots had several tattoos on his hands. A police officer reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex, which corroborated the victim's report.

Investigators processing the scene located broken glass and five spent 9-millimeter shell casings in the snow, some of which were within the snow above the ground, indicating they were recently shot from a handgun since the snow began that morning. While processing the exterior of the victim's vehicle, there appeared to be bullet trajectory starting from the rear of the vehicle, to the center of the driver's side, and some from the front of the vehicle, indicating the suspect vehicle was likely moving when several of the shots were fired.

Assisting officers located the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle at her residence. Kinney also was located at the residence and arrested when he tried to run out the back door. A search warrant was conducted at the residence. Officers found fresh foot tracks in the snow coming from the residence to a wooded area behind the residence. Officers located two 9-millimeter handguns hidden in the wooded area where the foot tracks led them. A black ski mask was located in a bedroom of the home.

While being interviewed at the police department, Kinney denied involvement in the shooting and said he had not spoken to the victim in months.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer