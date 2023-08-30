Brainerd driver injured in Baxter crash

BAXTER — A 78-year-old Brainerd man was injured Tuesday, Aug. 29, after his vehicle struck several trees on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 2:52 p.m. in Baxter. According to the report, a 2010 Ford Flex was southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to change lanes, side swiping a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 before going into the ditch and striking several trees.

The driver of the Ford, Gary Leroy West, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Pickup driver Burch John Lawrence, 69, of Lino Lakes, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Baxter Police Department.