Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club to host lessons

BRAINERD — In addition to the weekly game at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall, the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club will host how-to-play-bridge lessons. The club will also host two duplicate bridge orientation sessions in an effort to introduce area card players to duplicate bridge.

Beginning bridge lessons for those interested in learning this card game will be 11 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Aug. 23. These free lessons will be taught by Mary Leland, local resident, who has been teaching beginning bridge for several years. The one-hour sessions will cover the basics of how to bid and how to play a hand.

Orientation to Duplicate Bridge will be hosted by Patrick Spradlin and Bruce Eastman at two sessions, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 28. The orientation is intended for those who already play rubber or party bridge but want to learn about duplicate. The sessions will address the differences in mechanics, in scoring, and will include a discussion about strategy.

“There are a lot of people who play party bridge and somehow think duplicate is too hard, or too demanding, or too competitive,” said Spradlin in a news release. “We hope to dispel some of the myths and make people more comfortable with duplicate.” He noted those interested need attend only one of the two sessions.

“It’s a wonderful way to challenge yourself and keep your mind sharp,” Eastman said. “Take your wonderful spouse out to lunch or dinner then come and enjoy the session.”

The lessons and orientation sessions will be in the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. The club meets in the west end of the mall in a space directly across from Claire’s Jewelry Store.

To sign up for lessons, contact Mary Leland at maryleland7@gmail.com . To sign up for one of the two orientation sessions, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .