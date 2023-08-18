Brainerd expands online learning options

BRAINERD — Roughly 300 students are now enrolled in Brainerd Online School.

Now in its third year of operation, the online school is a second option for Brainerd High School students and those from the area to supplement their learning.

After setting up the foundation for the first two years, Brandy Haglin, online school coordinator, said the district is now looking to grow the program and promote the flexibility it lends to students.

“They’re in all sorts of clubs; they are doing sports; they are working,” Haglin said. “In this day of age, to have the flexibility of saying, ‘Oh, I can take this one online and maybe I can come in a little later.’”

Students can work their schedules around jobs or maybe make some room for that one specific advancement placement class that’s only offered one hour. They can make room for it in their schedules by taking a core class online.

A few electives — like video game design and accounting — are also offered online, but for now the course offerings are mostly generals that students need to graduate. Haglin hopes to expand the options in the future but wants to make sure all the resources are in place first.

“Right now we focus on what we can do with the supplemental (learning) and how can we do it really, really well, and make sure we support the students?” Haglin said. “That’s a very big thing. I mean, you don’t want students to feel like they’re on an island.”

Not to be confused with the distance learning that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Haglin wants it to be noted that Brainerd Online School is a supplemental option, allowing students to take up to 50% of their course load online and work at their own pace.

“I think people have a misconception that online learning is what everybody experienced during COVID,” she said. “They called that emergency online learning for a reason, because that was an emergency.”

The new online school is deliberate and intentional, an option students can choose if they’re interested.

It sounds so cliche, but it’s what’s needed for the 21st century — to know how to navigate and know how to really develop those learning skills, like self-motivation and advocacy for yourself. Brandy Haglin, online school coordinator

“I’m not saying that online school is extremely for everybody,” Haglin said, “... but I always suggest to students to try it.”

For those who might take a little more time to understand a concept in algebra, for example, they have the flexibility to rewind a teacher’s video and watch it as many times as they want without worrying about holding up the rest of the class.

For those who excel in algebra, they can work at a faster pace without getting bored with the class.

And it’s still the same coursework in-person students are getting, taught by BHS teachers.

“It’s still rigorous,” Haglin said. “You don’t want to lessen your curriculum; you don’t want to lessen what they’re getting out of it just because it’s online.”

That’s another misconception Haglin wants to combat. It’s not just writing assignments and solo work. The district’s learning management system allows for student collaboration and class discussion.

“We’re still meeting state standards,” she said. “We’re still following best practices and curriculum, but it’s making it easier for the student.”

Students can complete the online work at any time as long as they engage with the coursework the required minimum of three times a week. That could be at 8 a.m., 6 p.m. or even 2 a.m.

Teachers record lessons and post all the materials online, along with the semester’s materials and timeline expectations. They’re also available for video chats and office hours with the students if needed.

Haglin believes online learning also teaches students skills they’ll need in the future, along with experience that will benefit them in a world where so many colleges and workplaces require an online element for classes, meetings and professional development opportunities.

“It sounds so cliche, but it’s what’s needed for the 21st century — to know how to navigate and know how to really develop those learning skills, like self-motivation and advocacy for yourself,” she said.

Beyond the district

Brainerd Online School is open to students outside of BHS. While the vast majority are enrolled at Brainerd Public Schools, there is a small portion of homeschooled students or those from other districts who want the flexible learning opportunities. And in an age where declining enrollment is a constant topic of discussion — for a variety of reasons — gaining more students is a win for the district.“This is a way to try to bring them back into it,” Haglin said.

While there are a variety of online options available for high school students, Haglin appreciates the time Brainerd staff have taken to slowly build the program and ensure it meets students’ needs.

“I like the fact that they took these first couple of years to make it deliberate, to make it like, ‘OK, we’re not going to try to go out and get everybody we know and not have a support in place,” she said. “Instead, they made it where we can grow with it, and we hopefully won’t have those growing pains.”

Students can enroll in online classes for the fall semester until Aug. 31.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.