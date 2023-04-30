99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd felon sentenced to 12.5 years for distribution of controlled substances

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:58 PM

DULUTH — A Brainerd man was sentenced to 150 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger in a news release.

According to court documents, on April 26, 2022, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper traffic stopped Kyle Vernon Elwell, 29, at a gas station in Motley. Elwell was arrested on an active

warrant. Before his arrest, Elwell threw a pouch with about $7,995 onto the ground. The state trooper also found a bag with 51 M-30 fentanyl pills on the ground. During a subsequent search of Elwell’s vehicle, law enforcement found about 834 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and an unserialized “ghost” handgun.

Elwell pleaded guilty Sept. 2, 2022, to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Thursday, April 27, before Senior U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley M. Endicott prosecuted the case.

