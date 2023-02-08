Brainerd Fire Advisory Board to meet
The meeting will be March 2.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Advisory Board will have its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. March 2 at the Brainerd Fire Station Training Room, 23 Laurel St., Brainerd.
There will be a bonfire, s’mores, hot cocoa and hot dogs and an opportunity to spend time with the horses.
Property owners to check their mailing addresses online at Crow Wing County Property Information to ensure the county has the correct mailing address.
Sun shines over Whiskey Creek in Brainerd.
Academic achievements recognized
Crow Wing County Jail looks to be fully staffed in the coming months as jails around the state are forced to reduce their inmate numbers.