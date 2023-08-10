Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd Fire Advisory Board to meet

The meeting will be 4 p.m.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Fire Advisory Board will have its quarterly meeting 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Brainerd Fire Station Training Room, 23 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Read more
Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues
1m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EagleViewSpeedZone.JPG
Local
Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues
19m ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Pictures from Baxter's Night to Unite
Local
Baxter's Night to Unite event
12h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd Historic Water Tower Sunset3.jpg
Local
Work to continue inside Brainerd’s water tower
13h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Vehicles travel along the multiple lanes of Highway 210
Local
Highway 210 project could benefit from federal funding
16h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
City council members sit in chambers
Local
Public to weigh in on proposed marijuana rules in Brainerd
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
National Loon Center's new home on private land in Crosslake Aug. 7, 2023.png
Local
National Loon Center to build at new location in Crosslake
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal