99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters put in hours of work to maintain readiness

During 2022 the Brainerd Fire Department conducted nearly 3,600 hours of training.

Two firefighters spray a burning car with water.
Brainerd firefighters Sam Marohn, left, and Isaac High practice putting out a car fire Monday, May 8, 2023, as they maintain their readiness.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Fire Department training this past Monday, May 8, incorporated multiple principles and scenarios to maintain the department's readiness.

Such training is an ongoing process, meant to keep firefighters prepared for whatever emergency they are called to handle.

In 2022, the Brainerd Fire Department conducted nearly 3,600 hours of training, including live fire training, emergency medical services, auto extrication, self-contained breathing apparatus, emergency driving, pump operations and aerial operations.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the department regularly meets on Mondays to conduct training. Though during the summer months, they cut back to about twice a month to allow for vacations and family gatherings.

“On Monday, we had multiple scenarios, where we tried to pull in different single-trainings and make it into a multi-phase training,” Holmes said. “So with the first one, we worked on truck placement, hose deployment and forcible entry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of firefighters.
1/8: Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes helps instruct his firefighters on door entry Monday, May 8, 2023.
A firefighter with a burning car in the background.
2/8: Brainerd firefighter Drew Beeson watches as another truck crew practices putting out a car fire Monday, May 8, 2023.
A firefighter holding a valve lerver.
3/8: Brainerd firefighter Erik Hidalgo works to maintain hose pressure Monday, May 8, 2023, as the team extinguishes the fire.
Group of firefighters.
4/8: Brainerd firefighters training this past Monday, May 8, 2023, incorporated multiple principles and scenarios to maintain the department's readiness.
Group of firefighters.
5/8: Brainerd firefighters training this past Monday, May 8, 2023, incorporated multiple principles and scenarios to maintain the department's readiness.
Two firefighters spray a burning car with water.
6/8: Brainerd firefighters Sam Marohn, left, and Isaac High practice putting out a car fire Monday, May 8, 2023, as they maintain their readiness.
Two firefighters are talking while taking a knee.
7/8: Brainerd firefighter Chris Wallace, left, talks to firefighter Nick Anderson Monday, May 8, 2023, after they work through the scenario.
Two firefighters spray a burning car with water.
8/8: Brainerd firefighters Sam Marohn, left, and Isaac High practice putting out a car fire Monday, May 8, 2023, as they maintain their readiness.

The first scenario involved two trailers, one of which was on fire. Firefighters needed to first make entry through a door on the non-burning trailer before another team could enter the burning trailer.

Holmes said the fire trailer was used to teach interior fire attack, salvage and overhaul — also known as putting out the fire and making sure it stays out.

Read more

“For the car fire, same thing, we're working on truck placement, pumping, hose deployment and then “For the car fire, same thing, we're working on truck placement, pumping, hose deployment and then extinguishing the car fire safely,” Holmes said in reference to a second scenario.

The department responded to 643 calls for service in 2022, an 8% increase over their previous busiest year, which was 2021 with 595 calls for service.

The Brainerd Fire Department has a coverage area of 260 square miles, with a population of over 33,000 permanent residents, according to its 2022 annual report. The Brainerd Fire Department has mutual aid agreements with 29 regional fire departments, which protect 4,000 square miles.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The department also is one of only a handful of departments in the region with the equipment and training to respond to technical hazardous materials incidents.

Training is an essential component of providing effective firefighting services, Holmes said. Brainerd firefighters fill many different roles to protect the community, including training for medical response, auto extrication, rescue, fire control and suppression, hazardous materials, Occupational Safety and Health Administration issues, incident command systems, pumping, fitness, tactical operations, aircraft rescue fire fighting, truck operations, emergency driving, self-contained breathing apparatus, ladders, ventilation and confined space.

Two firefighters are talking while taking a knee.
Brainerd firefighter Chris Wallace, left, talks to firefighter Nick Anderson Monday, May 8, 2023, after they work through the scenario.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“Our goal is to be able to have anyone come in here and get in any one of the trucks, drive it and operate it,” Holmes said. “Now of course, some of them are way better at it and more proficient at it. But that's kind of the way we train because of being a paid-on-call department.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
births.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births
May 14, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1609929+0325_recycle.jpg
Local
Spring business electronics event set at Crow Wing County Landfill
May 14, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
_0008248.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rainy fishing opener doesn't dampen Mankato's hopes to attract more tourists
May 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A turkey hunter wearing camouflage walking in a field.
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Bill Marchel: When hunting turkeys, persistence pays
May 13, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Bill Marchel
People sit in the gallery during the Crow Wing County Board meeting
Local
Crow Wing County Board contracts with new medical provider for the jail
May 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge
Business
Ruttger’s becomes part of Odyssey Resorts
May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke