Brainerd firefighters respond to call

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Brainerd Fire Truck Door
A Brainerd Fire Department truck.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
January 29, 2023 03:34 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a hot smell at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Bridge of Harmony, 216 S. 7th St.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.

Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.
January 23, 2023 07:47 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
Firefighters respond to possible electrical fire
January 18, 2023 06:39 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
Firefighters assist with 2 crashes
Firefighters also responded to a report of a fire at 8:10 p.m. Friday.
January 18, 2023 04:27 AM
By  Dispatch staff report
Fire damages home in Wadena County
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire, reported at 7:26 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in Bullard Township, north of Staples.
January 17, 2023 06:19 PM
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
