Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Fire truck.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 30, 2023 04:36 PM
BAXTER — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash at 1:13 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at highways 371 and 210.

Fire crews were canceled en route.

By Dispatch staff report
