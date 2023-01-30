Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BAXTER — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash at 1:13 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at highways 371 and 210.
Fire crews were canceled en route.
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.
Firefighters also responded to a report of a fire at 8:10 p.m. Friday.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body of a male at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.
