Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple calls May 30

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department was called for three fires Tuesday, May 30.

The first, at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday was for an ashtray post on fire on the 500 block of Kingwood Street in Brainerd. Fire crews extinguished the small fire.

Firefighters were also called at 8:32 p.m. to 14203 Edgewood Drive N., Five Guys, in Baxter, for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded. The fire department provided standby assistance for the utility company.

The fire department was called at 11:25 p.m. to 7588 Industrial Park Road in Baxter to the North Memorial Health Ambulance site, for a fire and carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.