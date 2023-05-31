99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple calls May 30

Calls came from Brainerd and Baxter.

A fire hat on a truck tailgate
The Brainerd Fire Department main firehouse is on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:32 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department was called for three fires Tuesday, May 30.

The first, at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday was for an ashtray post on fire on the 500 block of Kingwood Street in Brainerd. Fire crews extinguished the small fire.

Firefighters were also called at 8:32 p.m. to 14203 Edgewood Drive N., Five Guys, in Baxter, for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded. The fire department provided standby assistance for the utility company.

The fire department was called at 11:25 p.m. to 7588 Industrial Park Road in Baxter to the North Memorial Health Ambulance site, for a fire and carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

