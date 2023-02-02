Brainerd firefighters respond to laundry room fire
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes asks residents to keep up with proper maintenance on dryers, their lint traps and dryer vent lines.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a laundry room fire at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the 13000 block of Three Mile Road.
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said crews extinguished the fire in the dryer vent and checked for fire spread in the home.
Minor smoke damage was reported in the laundry room and attic. About 24 firefighters were on scene for around an hour.
Crews were also called:
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- At 5:50 p.m. to Days Inn, 14466 Dellwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
- At 4:18 p.m. to 623 W. Washington St. for a sprinkler system alarm. Upon arrival, fire crews provided standby assistance for the maintenance matter.
- At 11:30 p.m. to Woodland Good Samaritan, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
