Brainerd firefighters respond to laundry room fire

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a laundry room fire at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the 13000 block of Three Mile Road.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said crews extinguished the fire in the dryer vent and checked for fire spread in the home.

Minor smoke damage was reported in the laundry room and attic. About 24 firefighters were on scene for around an hour.

Holmes asks residents to keep up with proper maintenance on dryers, their lint traps and dryer vent lines.

Crews were also called:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Jan. 31

