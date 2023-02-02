99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to laundry room fire

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes asks residents to keep up with proper maintenance on dryers, their lint traps and dryer vent lines.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
February 01, 2023 06:48 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a laundry room fire at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the 13000 block of Three Mile Road.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said crews extinguished the fire in the dryer vent and checked for fire spread in the home.

Minor smoke damage was reported in the laundry room and attic. About 24 firefighters were on scene for around an hour.

Holmes asks residents to keep up with proper maintenance on dryers, their lint traps and dryer vent lines.

Crews were also called:

Read more
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 30, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Fire Truck Door
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to call
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 29, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4263958+0605_fire_call.jpg
Local
Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.
January 23, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • At 5:50 p.m. to Days Inn, 14466 Dellwood Drive, for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 4:18 p.m. to 623 W. Washington St. for a sprinkler system alarm. Upon arrival, fire crews provided standby assistance for the maintenance matter.
  • At 11:30 p.m. to Woodland Good Samaritan, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
Related Topics: FIRESBRAINERD FIRE DEPARTMENT
