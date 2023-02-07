99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 04:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to an oven fire at 10:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the North Star Apartments, 410 E. River Road.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the apartment. No fire spread was found.

Crews were also called:

Sunday, Feb. 5

  • At 10:59 a.m. to the North Star Apartments, 410 E. River Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.

Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

  • At 6:15 p.m. to Zips Car Wash, 7560 Universal Road, Baxter, for a report of smoke from a light bulb. Fire crews were canceled en route.

Friday

  • At 1:38 p.m. to the Four Winds Treatment Center, 11600 State Ave., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by construction work.

Thursday

  • At 7:55 p.m. to Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
  • At 10:44 a.m. to Consolidated Telephone Co., 1102 Madison St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
Read more
A barn engulfed in flames.
Local
Fire destroys Wadena County barn full of goats
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
February 06, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Fire.jpg
Minnesota
Fire destroys Nimrod barn Saturday night, livestock lost
On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a barn fire north of Nimrod, Minn., and were advised the structure housed several goats. The barn was fully engulfed upon arrival.
February 06, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
A pile of lint sits next to the lint filter on a clothes dryer
Local
Cleaning a dryer and its vent can save lives and property
Thinking it won't happen to you is just the type of thinking Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes is looking to avoid.
February 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
1186494+1003_flames.jpg
Local
Vehicle fire sparks garage blaze
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:11 a.m. of a vehicle on fire inside a detached garage at a residence in Shell River Township near Menahga.
February 05, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: FIRESBRAINERD FIRE DEPARTMENT
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
0125blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 7
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Authorities rescue dozens of animals from unsanitary conditions near Motley
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.
February 06, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Central Lakes College Horticulture student picks tomatoes.
Local
Inspecting the tomato plants at CLC
Central Lakes College students grow hydroponic tomatoes.
February 06, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Road grader with wing.JPG
Local
Snow removal to close NW 4th St. Wednesday
A portion of the road will be closed from 1-3 p.m.
February 06, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report