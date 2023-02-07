Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to an oven fire at 10:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the North Star Apartments, 410 E. River Road.
Fire crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the apartment. No fire spread was found.
Crews were also called:
Sunday, Feb. 5
- At 10:59 a.m. to the North Star Apartments, 410 E. River Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was caused by a maintenance matter.
Saturday
ADVERTISEMENT
- At 6:15 p.m. to Zips Car Wash, 7560 Universal Road, Baxter, for a report of smoke from a light bulb. Fire crews were canceled en route.
Friday
- At 1:38 p.m. to the Four Winds Treatment Center, 11600 State Ave., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by construction work.
Thursday
- At 7:55 p.m. to Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
- At 10:44 a.m. to Consolidated Telephone Co., 1102 Madison St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a barn fire north of Nimrod, Minn., and were advised the structure housed several goats. The barn was fully engulfed upon arrival.
Thinking it won't happen to you is just the type of thinking Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes is looking to avoid.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:11 a.m. of a vehicle on fire inside a detached garage at a residence in Shell River Township near Menahga.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.