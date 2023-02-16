Brainerd firefighters respond to carbon monoxide in a home

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide incident at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, on the 1000 block of Rosewood Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews ventilated the home and determined the carbon monoxide was caused by a maintenance matter.

Crews were also called at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Highway 371 and Highland Scenic Drive for a vehicle crash. Fire crews provided scene assistance.

On Monday crews were called 6:31 p.m. to the Brainerd American Legion, 708 Front St., for a report of a small kitchen fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found no fire or smoke. They determined an electrical cord had burned.