Brainerd firefighters respond to carbon monoxide in a home
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide incident at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, on the 1000 block of Rosewood Street.
Upon arrival, fire crews ventilated the home and determined the carbon monoxide was caused by a maintenance matter.
Crews were also called at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Highway 371 and Highland Scenic Drive for a vehicle crash. Fire crews provided scene assistance.
On Monday crews were called 6:31 p.m. to the Brainerd American Legion, 708 Front St., for a report of a small kitchen fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found no fire or smoke. They determined an electrical cord had burned.
Firefighters responded to fire alarms at Riverside Elementary School, Fleet Farm, Barbeau Road and Northern Lights Apartments.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a barn fire north of Nimrod, Minn., and were advised the structure housed several goats. The barn was fully engulfed upon arrival.