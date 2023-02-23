Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple alarms and crash scenes
Calls ranged from an apartment building to several area businesses and scenes of auto crashes.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 10:13 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Northern Lights Apartments, 511 D St.
Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was caused by burning food.
Crews were also called:
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- At 12:52 p.m. to Michaels, 7626 Clearwater Road, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
Monday
- At 11:13 p.m. to Casey’s, 3325 Oak St., for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the smell was caused by a maintenance matter.
Sunday
- At 2:07 p.m. to Minnesota Specialty Health Systems, 11615 State Ave., for a fire alarm. Fire crews were canceled en route.
- At 10:34 a.m. to the intersection of Woida Road and Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
Friday
- At 10:37 p.m. to the 15000 block of Edgewood Drive for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
- At 5:06 p.m. to the 800 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue for a report of a gas leak. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
