Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 9:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the area of Viking Street in Brainerd.
Upon investigation, fire crews determined it to be steam from a roof.
Crews were also called:
Thursday, Feb. 23
- At 8:05 p.m. to the 3800 block of Woodlawn Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
- At 5:57 p.m. to the intersection of Oak and South Sixth streets for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.
- At 9:37 a.m. to the intersection of 50th Avenue and Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
Calls ranged from an apartment building to several area businesses and scenes of auto crashes.
The remains of Jacquelyn Willprecht were found inside the burned home.
Firefighters responded to fire alarms at Riverside Elementary School, Fleet Farm, Barbeau Road and Northern Lights Apartments.
