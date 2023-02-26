99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
February 26, 2023 02:14 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 9:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the area of Viking Street in Brainerd.

Upon investigation, fire crews determined it to be steam from a roof.

Crews were also called:

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • At 8:05 p.m. to the 3800 block of Woodlawn Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
  • At 5:57 p.m. to the intersection of Oak and South Sixth streets for a vehicle crash. Fire crews were canceled en route.
  • At 9:37 a.m. to the intersection of 50th Avenue and Highway 371 for a vehicle crash. Fire crews assisted at the scene.
By Dispatch staff report
