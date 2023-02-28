Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a gas smell at 9:32 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, on the 400 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

Over the weekend, crews were also called at 4:45 a.m. Sunday for a mutual aid structure fire call with the Garrison Fire Department. At 4:32 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 14000 block of County Road 22 for a vehicle crash and assisted at the scene.

On Saturday, at 8:06 p.m. firefighters responded to the 13000 block of White Pine Drive for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, fire crews determined the alarm was caused by burning food. A short time later, at 8:30 a.m. the department was called to the 600 block of League Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.