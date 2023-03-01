99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
March 01, 2023 04:59 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Riverside School, 220 N. Third St.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

In other calls, crews assisted at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Highway 18 East and County Road 8.

On Tuesday, firefighters were called at 6:58 p.m. for a mutual aid call with Garrison Fire Department for a possible structure fire. Crews were canceled en route. At 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, the department responded to the 10000 block of St. Mathias Road for a smoke alarm. Crews were canceled en route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more
fire-truck.jpg
Local
Onamia family loses home to fire
The Garrison Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the attic at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Onamia.
March 01, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A home on fire.
Local
Fire destroys Garrison area home
The Garrison Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the 10000 block of County Highway 8.
February 28, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A firefighter climbs a ladder at a house fire.
Local
Fire damages duplex in Pequot Lakes
The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the corner of Front Street and Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.
February 28, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
4263958+0605_fire_call.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for March 1
March 01, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Bill Marchel
Local
Spring birds in Minnesota event features photographer Bill Marchel
March 01, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Pick up your free colon cancer screening kits this month
March 01, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Dickrell