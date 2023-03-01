Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Riverside School, 220 N. Third St.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

In other calls, crews assisted at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Highway 18 East and County Road 8.

On Tuesday, firefighters were called at 6:58 p.m. for a mutual aid call with Garrison Fire Department for a possible structure fire. Crews were canceled en route. At 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, the department responded to the 10000 block of St. Mathias Road for a smoke alarm. Crews were canceled en route.