Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Riverside School, 220 N. Third St.
Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
In other calls, crews assisted at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Highway 18 East and County Road 8.
On Tuesday, firefighters were called at 6:58 p.m. for a mutual aid call with Garrison Fire Department for a possible structure fire. Crews were canceled en route. At 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, the department responded to the 10000 block of St. Mathias Road for a smoke alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
The Garrison Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the attic at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Onamia.
The Garrison Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the 10000 block of County Highway 8.
The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the corner of Front Street and Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.
