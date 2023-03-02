Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.
Upon investigation, fire crews determined it to be a maintenance matter.
The Garrison Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the attic at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Onamia.
The Garrison Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the 10000 block of County Highway 8.
The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the corner of Front Street and Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.