99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
March 02, 2023 03:44 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Upon investigation, fire crews determined it to be a maintenance matter.

Read more
fire-truck.jpg
Local
Onamia family loses home to fire
The Garrison Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the attic at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Onamia.
March 01, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
March 01, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A home on fire.
Local
Fire destroys Garrison area home
The Garrison Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the 10000 block of County Highway 8.
February 28, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A firefighter climbs a ladder at a house fire.
Local
Fire damages duplex in Pequot Lakes
The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the corner of Front Street and Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.
February 28, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Safe Routes project near Harrison means less on-street parking
March 02, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Safe Routes project near Harrison means less on-street parking
March 02, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A man walks his dog on a trail surrounded by woods as snow falls
Local
Storm drops more than a foot of snow in region
March 01, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report