Friday, March 10

News Local

Brainerd firefighters respond to calls

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
March 10, 2023 11:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the intersection of Highland Scenic Road and Highway 371.

Fire crews were canceled from the scene as no assistance was needed.

Crews were also called:

Monday, March 6

  • At 8:18 a.m. to Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by a maintenance matter.

March 2

  • At 8:18 p.m. to the 7900 block of Wise Road for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
  • At 2:27 p.m. to Hillcrest Foster Home, 2415 Hillcrest Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by a maintenance matter.
  • At 1:36 p.m. to Riverside School, 220 NW Third St., for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
