Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the intersection of Highland Scenic Road and Highway 371.
Fire crews were canceled from the scene as no assistance was needed.
Crews were also called:
Monday, March 6
- At 8:18 a.m. to Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St., for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by a maintenance matter.
March 2
- At 8:18 p.m. to the 7900 block of Wise Road for a report of a gas smell. Upon investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.
- At 2:27 p.m. to Hillcrest Foster Home, 2415 Hillcrest Drive, for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be caused by a maintenance matter.
- At 1:36 p.m. to Riverside School, 220 NW Third St., for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled en route.
