Brainerd firefighters respond to call
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 9:16 a.m. Friday, March 10, at the Brainerd American Legion, 708 Front St..
Upon investigation, it was determined to be a maintenance matter.
Joe Hall, his wife and four children escape unharmed; their Nisswa home is a total loss
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 12:07 p.m. Monday, March 6, on the 1300 block of Pine Street.
